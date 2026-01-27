Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump calls for national unity as Minneapolis tensions remain high following federal shootings

First lady says Trump had 'great call' with Gov Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey following fatal shootings by federal agents

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Melania Trump urges Americans to ‘unify’ and ‘protest in peace’ amid rising tensions in Minnesota Video

First lady Melania Trump addresses the unrest in Minnesota over ICE operations, speaks on the major winter storm affecting dozens of states, and previews her new documentary ‘Melania’ on ‘Fox & Friends.’

First lady Melania Trump called for national unity Tuesday as tensions remain high following the fatal shootings of two civilians by federal agents in Minneapolis.

"We need to unify… I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor [Tim Walz] and the mayor [Jacob Frey], and they're working together to make it peaceful and without riots," Mrs. Trump said during a "Fox & Friends" exclusive interview.

"I'm against violence so, please, if you protest, protest in peace."

EXCLUSIVE: FIRST LOOK AT ‘MELANIA’ FILM

Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump speaks to members of the military at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, N.C., on Nov. 19, 2025, as she travels to visit military families. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Mrs. Trump also offered comforting words to Americans reeling from the effects of a massive winter storm that slammed several states, leading to frigid temperatures, heavy ice and snowfall and widespread power outages.

"I feel deep compassion for the people who are impacted by this storm. I know the federal government is working hard to provide assistance to all who need it. As Americans, we need to help each other and come together in these difficult times," she said.

"I send them my strength and love and [I am] thinking of them…." 

TRUMP, FIRST LADY SET FOR WASHINGTON TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER PREMIERE OF ‘MELANIA’ AHEAD OF GLOBAL RELEASE

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Dec. 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The first lady joined the show live from the White House to promote her upcoming movie, "MELANIA," ahead of its global launch on Friday.

The 104-minute film shares her life leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president — from her home in Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, plus behind-the-scenes access inside the White House.

Exclusive world premiere: ‘Melania’ trailer Video

"This story was never told before, so the audience will see me – how I manage my business, my philanthropy, family preparation for the inauguration and also establishing the East Wing for the White House – how I manage all of that in 20 days prior to the inauguration," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

Mrs. Trump hosted a star-studded White House screening of the film over the weekend.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

