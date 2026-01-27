Melania Trump calls for national unity as Minneapolis tensions remain high following federal shootings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump called for national unity Tuesday as tensions remain high following the fatal shootings of two civilians by federal agents in Minneapolis.

"We need to unify… I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor [Tim Walz] and the mayor [Jacob Frey], and they're working together to make it peaceful and without riots," Mrs. Trump said during a "Fox & Friends" exclusive interview.

"I'm against violence so, please, if you protest, protest in peace."

Mrs. Trump also offered comforting words to Americans reeling from the effects of a massive winter storm that slammed several states, leading to frigid temperatures, heavy ice and snowfall and widespread power outages.

"I feel deep compassion for the people who are impacted by this storm. I know the federal government is working hard to provide assistance to all who need it. As Americans, we need to help each other and come together in these difficult times," she said.

"I send them my strength and love and [I am] thinking of them…."

The first lady joined the show live from the White House to promote her upcoming movie, "MELANIA," ahead of its global launch on Friday.

The 104-minute film shares her life leading up to President Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president — from her home in Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, plus behind-the-scenes access inside the White House.

"This story was never told before, so the audience will see me – how I manage my business, my philanthropy, family preparation for the inauguration and also establishing the East Wing for the White House – how I manage all of that in 20 days prior to the inauguration," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

Mrs. Trump hosted a star-studded White House screening of the film over the weekend.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.