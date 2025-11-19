Melania Trump says AI will reshape war more profoundly than nuclear weapons during visit with Marines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In her first joint visit with Second Lady Usha Vance, First Lady Melania Trump met with troops and military families, praising the Marine Corps' 250 years of service while warning that artificial intelligence (AI) will redefine modern warfare and America’s defense.

In her Wednesday remarks at Marine Corps Air Station New River, Mrs. Trump emphasized AI's role in her husband's administration as a pillar of American defense strategy.

"Technology is changing the art of war," Trump said. "Predictably, AI will alter war more profoundly than any technology since nuclear weapons."

The First Lady's remarks come as the Trump administration expands its focus on AI. The president posted to Truth Social earlier this week, saying, "We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes."

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP AND USHA VANCE VISIT TROOPS' FAMILIES IN FIRST JOINT VISIT

President Trump's AI push aligns with his broader "Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan," published in July.

The First Lady acknowledged the service and 250-year legacy of the Marine Corps, including two Marines she welcomed on stage, Sergeant Blake Donoher and Corporal Daishamari Cannon.

Trump said that the "most significant change will be speed" when it comes to AI, adding that "artificial intelligence will take center stage in the theater of war... but of course, it is the Marine who will always play the most critical role in realizing mission success."

GOOGLE CEO, MAJOR TECH LEADERS JOIN FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE AI MEETING

The First Lady noted that AI is taking America's military "from soldiers to machines."

"Artificial intelligence is propelling America’s military into a new era," Trump said. "We are moving from human operators to human overseers – fast. The shift from soldiers to machines is already underway: autonomous helicopters, swarming drones, and recon aircraft are here now. Fighter-less jets and autonomous bombers are on the way."

The First Lady was introduced by Second Lady and Marine Corps spouse Usha Vance, who greeted the Marines by relaying a "Happy birthday" message from Vice President JD Vance. The Marine Corps birthday is Nov. 10.

MELANIA TRUMP 'PEACE LETTER' TO PUTIN HAILED BY USHA VANCE, WHO CALLS HER A 'TRAILBLAZER'

The event coincided with national Thanksgiving preparations, where both the First and Second Lady visited classrooms at Camp Lejeune.

Students showcased AI projects as part of the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge during the visit. Trump hugged a shy student in a sweet moment caught on camera in a first-grade class where kids read aloud and joined in a lively game of "Heads Up," wearing a matching notecard on her head.

"Don't be shy," the First Lady said before embracing the boy who seemed nervous to meet her.

The First Lady concluded her remarks with heartfelt thanks to service members and their families.



"To every Service Member — thank you for standing watch so others can celebrate in peace. And to every military spouse and child — thank you for your strength and love," Trump said. "You serve our country, too."

"As we give thanks this season, let us remember what unites us — our shared love of country, our faith in one another, and our pride in those who serve," Trump concluded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Office of First Lady Melania Trump referred Fox News Digital to her prepared remarks.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.