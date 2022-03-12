Rosaries for Ukraine are 'incredible gift' of faith, prayer for those under siege

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a unique partnership and show of support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need, an American CEO and a woman who makes rosaries in Texas have teamed up to send a message of faith and strength for the Ukrainians.

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue, during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, called this "the miracle of the rosaries."

"It's the intercession of our mother Mary," he said, referencing Shannon Hasse's work to collect more than 10,000 rosaries for the people of Ukraine who have fled to Poland and elsewhere amid Russia's invasion of their country.

"One rosary turned into over 15,000 rosaries and growing," he said, announcing how his company is going to bring the rosaries to those who need a gift of faith and care.

He explained ,"We're going to take all of these rosaries [that have been made, donated and collected] … and we are going to take this incredible gift, of love, of prayer, over there with us."

Unanue also said, "I have tremendous hope that through the intercession of Mary and through Shannon Hasse, what an incredible woman … [that] this is the greatest weapon against evil and moving toward God."

Hasse said that this all came about because of "the Holy Spirit … The making of one [rosary]," she said, led to the making of more and the collection of more for the Ukrainians.

Said Unanue, "There's so much hope … We have hope."

He added, "We cannot despair. God is in charge."

Hasse also said, "I feel that the Blessed Mother, the Immaculata, is everywhere. Flowing from the eyes and the tears of the children coming [across the border] … Even Putin, to take his heart and make it soft. Make it a heart of love."

She added that the rosary represents faith and hope.

