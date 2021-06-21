Meghan McCain troubled by Biden abortion stance: 'He's doing grave spiritual harm to himself'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain said she was troubled Monday by President Biden's support of abortion in spite of what he called his personal opposition to it, saying he was doing "grave spiritual harm" to himself and the country.

While discussing a vote by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to advance a push by some church leaders to deny Communion to pro-choice Catholic politicians like Biden, McCain argued the president was "walking a very fine line" between his politics and his personal faith.

BIDEN DOUBTS BISHOPS WILL TRY TO PREVENT OFFICIALS BACKING ABORTION RIGHTS POLICIES FROM RECEIVING COMMUNION

"Everybody’s spiritual journey and relationship with God and their church is their own personal journey, and I don’t try and proselytize my spirituality on other people, but if you are a devout Catholic, as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you," said McCain, who is a Baptist.

In 2019, Biden reversed his stance on the Hyde amendment, a provision preventing the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions in most cases, after decades of supporting it. He excluded the provision from his proposed budget to the Congress in May.

"This is a deep paradigm shift for how I view President Biden because if he is for the federal funding of abortion, and I know the women on this show disagree with me, but as far as I’m concerned, abortion is murder, and that means the government funding of killing of the unborn," McCain said. "And we have to, as pro-lifers, fight for the rights of the unborn, and that is a doctrine that is as old as the Catholic Church itself."

BIDEN FACES MOUNTING PRESSURE ON ABORTION AHEAD OF BUDGET BATTLE, SCOTUS CASE

Biden has publicly expressed his personal opposition to abortion but said he does not want to impose his beliefs on other Americans. McCain's criticism was noteworthy given her warm personal feelings toward Biden, who was close with her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

"For someone who claims to be pro-life, I never understand this argument. It's like saying I’m personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it’s fine because it’s not my problem. It doesn’t register with me. I don’t get it," McCain said.

"So it’s ultimately up to the church, but he’s walking a very fine line here, and ultimately, all of these issues are literally life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians, and he’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes, as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his — with his personal faith, and I believe that he’s doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country," she added.