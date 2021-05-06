Meghan McCain slams Biden for 'punting' on Olympic Committee rewarding China amid 'modern genocide'

ABC's "The View" co-host Meghan McCain criticized President Biden and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for refusing to budge on awarding China its 2022 Winter Games despite widely-publicized human rights violations by the ruling Chinese Communist Party against the Uyghur Muslim minority in the northwestern province of Xinjiang.

McCain made the remarks on "The View" as part of a wider discussion about the legitimacy of the IOC after it banned Black Lives Matter apparel, doubling down on what host Whoopi Goldberg said was a longstanding ban on "political, religious or racial propaganda."

"I think the Olympic committee is garbage for a lot of different reasons," McCain began. "Sports, as [host Sunny Hostin] pointed out, is innately political. The Olympic Committee has chosen Beijing as its 2022 location -- where we all know China has been exterminating and putting Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps and slave labor for years now."

"The international community doesn’t care that a modern genocide is going on with Muslims in China."

McCain suggested that as a major player in the Olympics, the United States has a platform if it wants to use it, and to date, Biden has "punted" on the question of relocating the Beijing games.

"I would love to know if you agree with that," she said, addressing the Delaware Democrat. "I would like international attention on mass genocide going on in China right now."

The IOC, a Swiss-based governing body currently led by Thomas Bach – a gold-medal-winning fencer for the 1976 West German foil team – made the announcement regarding BLM effective for the COVID-delayed 2021 Tokyo Summer Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow "View" host Sara Haines noted that during the 1968 Mexico City Olympiad, African-American 200-meter medalists John Carlos and Tommie Smith both raised fists in a Black Power salute throughout the duration of the "Star-Spangled Banner", as Silver medalist Peter Norman of Australia wore pro-human rights regalia on his jacket.

"I believe in the power of protests," said Haines. "Those images of Carlos and Smith were so powerful. I hadn’t been born yet and I still vividly remember those images. That was their moment and their choice."

"Carlos said ‘I’m proud of what we did. We were ahead of our time’. I believe that to be true."