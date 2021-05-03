Meghan McCain blasts ‘psychotic’ messaging on vaccines and masks

Co-host of ABC's "The View" Meghan McCain blasted the "psychotic" messaging surrounding vaccines and masks on Monday, asking, "If the vaccine works, why do we have to wear masks?"

The show's lone conservative spoke in opposition to her liberal co-hosts' criticisms of people who've experienced vaccine hesitiation. She argued that instead of treating them like "dumb hillbillies," the messaging on getting vaccinated needs to change, including the reality that continuing to force people to wear masks post-vaccination doesn't encourage people to take the shot.

DC MAYOR BACKTRACKS ON ROLLING BACK INDOOR MASK REQUIREMENTS FOR FULLY VACCINATED ADULTS

The segment began with each of the co-hosts giving their take on the state of vaccinations and the pandemic across the country, with Sunny Hostin claiming the U.S. would never reach herd immunity because of the large numbers of Republicans and "white evangelicals" refusing to take the vaccine. Hostin went on to express her support in shunning people from taking part in certain activities, such as flying and shopping in certain stores, if they haven't been vaccinated.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg turned to McCain and asked if that was something she thought would convince people to get their second vaccine shot.

McCain responded that she didn't think it would, and added that when everyone first began talking about vaccine hesitancy, the focus was centered on minority populations that had historical concerns based on past experimentation. McCain stated that empathy was used to try and convince them to take the vaccine, and that it was an effective message.

HANNITY BLASTS BIDEN'S MASK 'MASQUERADE'

"The messaging towards evangelicals and Republicans is 'you dumb hillbillies, stay the hell away from me,' and I don't think there's any way that's going to convince anyone of anything if that's the messaging coming out of the White House," she continued. "The messaging on this is absolute garbage towards conservatives and Republicans, and it's getting worse. It’s a public health crisis. I agree we should all be vaccinated. I myself am vaccinated. I have no problem with vaccines. But the messaging is psychotic."

McCain went on to describe the differences in places across the country in their approaches to masks, pointing to a town in Massachusetts that even requires masks outdoors, and Florida, where you don't have to wear a mask at all. She added that it seemed to be more about control than about actual science.

"If the vaccine is 94% effective, which we’re told by science, and the CDC, and all the smart people that come on this show it is, if the vaccine works, why do we still have to wear masks outdoors? Why do we have to wear masks inside?" she continued. "And that’s also part of the messaging problem, because if you get a vaccine and nothing in your life changes, and I still have to wear a mask everywhere ... I’m sorry, but the way human nature works, and human beings work, is there has to be...a reason to get vaccinated to get what you want."

MEGHAN MCCAIN RIPS BIDEN FOR NOT WEARING MASK AT LINCOLN MEMORIAL AFTER SIGNING MASK MANDATE

"I’m horrified by the way people are talking to Republicans right now in this way. I think we should try and lead people along instead of saying they’re dumb morons in the middle of the country that are going to kill everybody. It’s just not effective," McCain concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CDC's most recent guidance on masks and vaccinations was released in April and says that those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outside unless attending a large event or an event at a venue. The guidance also says you can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask, but that you should continue to wear a mask indoors when gathering with other people who are not fully vaccinated.