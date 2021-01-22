Meghan McCain rips Biden for not wearing mask at Lincoln Memorial after signing mask mandate

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain slammed President Biden Friday for appearing to not follow his own mask mandate on the night of his inauguration.

Hours after taking the oath of office, Biden signed several executive orders, including one requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal land and by federal employees and contractors, as well as on airlines, trains, and transit systems traveling between states.

However, critics piled on the 46th president for appearing at the Lincoln Memorial without a mask during his inauguration celebration Wednesay night. In addition, several members of the Biden family similarly ignored COVID precautions.

CNN MENTIONED NOW-DEBUNKED REPORT THAT BIDEN INHERITED NO VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN A WHOPPING 47 TIMES: REPORT

McCain, long a family friend of the Bidens, took the president to task for the apparent hypocrisy.

"We had President Biden ... him and his family, they're not wearing -- after mandating and requiring for people to wear masks on federal property -- he and his family were not wearing masks out," McCain said. "So again, I think the rules for thee, not for me that [has] been going on for a long time in the Trump administration, and now you're seeing President Biden -- I was really disappointed that he wasn't wearing a mask."

McCain also bashed Dr. Anthony Fauci, now a White House adviser, over his inconsistent remarks about wearing masks early in the pandemic. She insisted it's okay to hold Fauci's "feet to the fire" for his role in the Trump administration.

"I was pregnant in New York City when the pandemic broke out. I had a bunch of masks and I ended up giving them away because they said it doesn't do anything and you don't need it ... but I was lied to," McCain told her co-hosts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also knocked Amazon for withholding support for the federal rollout of coronavirus vaccines until Biden took office "after months of complete silence," suggesting the company's actions were "political."

"Why does Jeff Bezos all of a sudden want to help with vaccine distribution, but he didn’t during the Trump Administration?" McCain asked.