Meghan McCain blasts 'garbage' NYT over 2020 endorsements: 'Huge act of cowardice'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain ripped into The New York Times on Tuesday over the paper's decision to endorse two candidates in the Democratic primaries.

“I think it is a huge act of cowardice on the New York Times," McCain said. "But at this point, I expect nothing less from this garbage publication."

Her comments came after the Times editorial board endorsed Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. for the Democratic nomination.

While the Times praised Warren's progressive ideas, it also indicated Klobuchar might be the best for implementing those. "Amy Klobuchar has emerged as a standard-bearer for the Democratic center. Her vision goes beyond the incremental," the board said.

"Given the polarization in Washington and beyond, the best chance to enact many progressive plans could be under a Klobuchar administration."

McCain balked at the Times' decision to endorse two people who had such different ideas about how to address America's problems.

“First of all, you’re endorsing two women with two completely ideologically different views on their path forward," said McCain, who added that it was strange the Times was unable to pick just one candidate given their access.

"I’m sorry, everyone in here is going to have to choose one [candidate]. This is not how this works, and also, on the final point of this, you chose both of the women. Is this just to say ‘I want a woman, I don’t really care about politics, I don’t care about anything else.’ Just double down on identity politics?" McCain said derisively.

