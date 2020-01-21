During impeachment trial, Trump portraying ‘exact image’ he wants: Ari Fleischer

President Trump is portraying the exact image he wants to throughout the Senate impeachment proceedings, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said Tuesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Fleischer said that the president's focus on the economy during his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland was "a perfect almost split screen" to that of news conferences from House Managers and Senate Democrats ahead of day one of the Senate impeachment trial under Chief Justice John Roberts.

HOUSE IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS TARGET TOP TRUMP DEFENSE ATTORNEY CIPOLLONE, CLAIM HE IS 'MATERIAL WITNESS'

"I think Washington is consumed with this partisan leverage game of 'one party hates the other, the other party hates the other back,' and that's what you see in the Schumer news conference while the president is conducting the nation's policies and business," he stated.

"I think that's the exact image the president wants to portray and should portray throughout the next couple [of] weeks as impeachment drags on."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday that he plans to "offer amendments to fix...many flaws" of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's impeachment resolution and that his first proposal is to subpoena documents and communications.

Additionally, the House Managers blasted the proposed trial rules as “rigged,” just hours before proceedings are slated to resume on the floor.

However, the president stuck to his "America First" agenda, touting a "blue-collar boom" in a speech to the global elite.

“America’s thriving, America’s flourishing, and yes, America is winning again like never before,” Trump said.

The president reeled off a number of accomplishments for the labor force under his leadership, pointing to the more than 7 million jobs created, helping push the unemployment rate to 3.5 percent, its lowest in 50 years.

“The American dream is back, bigger, better, stronger than ever before,” he said.

Fleischer told Smith that, while the president has not yet responded to Democrats' comments, "it wouldn't surprise [him] if he just goes after it on Twitter or says something at some point later."

"But," he added, "I just think policy and running the country is his best foot forward, and leave this Washington noise and nonsense to others."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's what impeachment has become; it's just become the typical partisan games that everybody's used to and tired of. Let the president rise above," said Fleischer. "The only thing that really matters is getting beyond this because it's a complete waste of time."

Fox Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.