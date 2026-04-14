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John Solomon reveals government officials' warning of 'incredible political dirty trick' against Trump

Just the News founder and legal analyst Gregg Jarrett join Hannity podcast, detail 11-year plot against Trump

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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John Solomon describes 11-year-long alleged conspiracy to destroy Donald Trump Video

John Solomon describes 11-year-long alleged conspiracy to destroy Donald Trump

John Solomon and Gregg Jarrett discuss an alleged ‘grand conspiracy’ that leveraged U.S. intelligence powers on ‘Hang Out with Sean Hannity.’

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Just the News founder John Solomon said he was approached by unidentified government officials in 2017 who told him he was uncovering what he now alleges is an 11-year conspiracy to undermine President Trump.

"We want to tell you that you’re at the tip of a very large iceberg and you need to keep drilling down," Solomon said, recalling the officials’ warning on the newest episode of the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

Solomon said the encounter happened shortly after he appeared on Hannity’s television show, where he had been discussing what he described as a sharp rise in the unmasking of Americans’ communications.

He pulled into his driveway where he saw a government vehicle with its flashers on parked in front of his mailbox. Two men got out of the car, leading him to initially fear he was about to be arrested.

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President Donald Trump at podium during news White House news conference

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Well, that thing you were talking about tonight on television... it’s far deeper," Solomon recalled one of the men telling him.

"And [the man] said, 'There is an incredible political dirty trick that's being carried out using the most awesome powers of the Intelligence Committee."

HANNITY TELLS SEN FETTERMAN 'I HAD YOU ALL WRONG' IN CANDID APOLOGY ON NEW PODCAST

Sean Hannity smiling in a studio setting

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity welcomed John Solomon and Gregg Jarrett to the latest episode of his new podcast, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity." (Fox News Media)

Solomon, who said he was confused by the matter, continued describing the exchange.

"We don't know half the things that we knew. We didn't even know the FISA warrants existed," he said.

"[They told me], 'You have to keep digging, John. You have keep looking.'"

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New report on James Comey suggests ‘ongoing conspiracy’ against Republicans, John Solomon argues Video

The men did not identify themselves, Solomon said, and told him the information they had was classified, but urged him to continue reporting.

Hannity previewed Tuesday’s episode during his Fox News program Monday night, posing the question of whether those involved will be held accountable.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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