John Solomon reveals government officials' warning of 'incredible political dirty trick' against Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just the News founder John Solomon said he was approached by unidentified government officials in 2017 who told him he was uncovering what he now alleges is an 11-year conspiracy to undermine President Trump.

"We want to tell you that you’re at the tip of a very large iceberg and you need to keep drilling down," Solomon said, recalling the officials’ warning on the newest episode of the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

Solomon said the encounter happened shortly after he appeared on Hannity’s television show, where he had been discussing what he described as a sharp rise in the unmasking of Americans’ communications.

He pulled into his driveway where he saw a government vehicle with its flashers on parked in front of his mailbox. Two men got out of the car, leading him to initially fear he was about to be arrested.

SUSIE WILES’ LAWYER DENIES APPROVING FBI RECORDING, SAYS HE’D LOSE LICENSE OVER ‘STUNT’

"Well, that thing you were talking about tonight on television... it’s far deeper," Solomon recalled one of the men telling him.

"And [the man] said, 'There is an incredible political dirty trick that's being carried out using the most awesome powers of the Intelligence Committee."

HANNITY TELLS SEN FETTERMAN 'I HAD YOU ALL WRONG' IN CANDID APOLOGY ON NEW PODCAST

Solomon, who said he was confused by the matter, continued describing the exchange.

"We don't know half the things that we knew. We didn't even know the FISA warrants existed," he said.

"[They told me], 'You have to keep digging, John. You have keep looking.'"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The men did not identify themselves, Solomon said, and told him the information they had was classified, but urged him to continue reporting.

Hannity previewed Tuesday’s episode during his Fox News program Monday night, posing the question of whether those involved will be held accountable.