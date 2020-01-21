Ronan Farrow unearths audio of Harvey Weinstein police sting operation

Award-winning journalist Ronan Farrow continues to uncover damning evidence against Harvey Weinstein months after his book detailed the uphill battle he faced to expose the Hollywood mogul.

Farrow was an NBC News employee when his reporting on now-disgraced Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement in 2017 -- but it was not reported by the Peacock Network. NBC has long claimed that Farrow’s reporting, as presented to it, was not fit to air. Farrow’s work ultimately appeared in The New Yorker, which is known for its rigorous fact-checking.

COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS URGED TO PROBE NBC NEWS’ ‘CULTURE OF WIDESPREAD SEXUAL HARASSMENT’

Farrow’s report won the coveted Pulitzer Prize and he detailed theories on why NBC News passed in his book, “Catch and Kill,” which hit stores last October.

Nowadays Farrow hosts a podcast by the same name and the latest episode unearthed new audio from a 2015 police sting operation involving Weinstein and model Ambra Gutierrez.

NBC NEWS BOSS ANDY LACK TAKES AIM AT FARROW'S CLAIMS HE WAS BLOCKED FROM REPORTING ON ALLEGED WEINSTEIN CRIMES

“If you want to spend time with me, I will mentor you… I will teach you. But you have to, you know, relax with me, have fun, enjoy,” Weinstein is heard saying on the tape. “Massage, something fun… if you don’t trust me, then we have no reason to do anything and you will lose big opportunities.”

Farrow also played audio from a phone call that he had with Luca Evans, who has accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI PUBLICLY SUPPORTED NEWS VET BROKAW AMID MISCONDUCT CLAIMS, PRIVATELY APOLOGIZED

“It’s incredibly upsetting, but important to understanding the nature of trauma and the stakes of abuses of power,” Farrow tweeted to promote the episode.

While Farrow’s reporting helped expose Weinstein and has been a thorn in the side of NBC News, it now impacting jury selection, too.

Weinstein was indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles earlier this month, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway, prosecutors announced.

He has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, as a new jury was being formulated, Farrow was told his own reporting has played a role in the process.

"Source involved in Weinstein trial tells me close to 50 potential jurors have been sent home because they said they’d read Catch and Kill," Farrow tweeted. "Ideally you don’t want jurors to have been exposed to a lot of prior reporting, however fair. Reminder of how fraught jury selection is in high profile cases."

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.