Jimmy Kimmel ignores Swalwell news after ex-lawmaker announced campaign on late-night host's show last year

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel ignored news regarding Eric Swalwell during his Monday night show after the former Democratic congressman and candidate for California governor announced his campaign on the late-night host's show in November.

Swalwell broke the news that he would be running for governor on Kimmel's show on Nov. 20, 2025.

At the end of the interview, Kimmel thanked Swalwell and referred to him as a possible future governor of California.

During Monday night's show, Kimmel focused on President Donald Trump's social media posts, specifically the AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus, which has since been deleted, his "No Tax on Tips" event at the White House, the Iran negotiations, as well as first lady Melania Trump's recent remarks about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

SWALWELL CALLS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS 'FLAT OUT FALSE,' SAYS HE WILL FIGHT THEM 'WITH EVERYTHING'

Swalwell announced Monday that he would be suspending his campaign and resigning from his congressional seat as well.

During his appearance on Kimmel's show last November, Swalwell said, "And our state, this great state, needs a fighter and a protector. Someone who will bring prices down, lift wages up. And we can say that we're the fourth-largest economy in the world. And we are, and I love to brag about that. But what does that mean if you can't afford to live here? So, I've been in these fights as a city council member up in Dublin, my hometown, as a prosecutor in Oakland, and taking on the most corrupt president ever in the U.S. Congress."

After announcing his bid on the show, Kimmel's audience erupted in applause and gave Swalwell a standing ovation.

SENATE DEMOCRAT AVOIDS ANSWERING WHETHER SWALWELL SHOULD RESIGN FROM CONGRESS

The ex-lawmaker was also a big supporter of Kimmel's after his suspension in September 2025.

He donned a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" hat during an interview with CNN the day after Kimmel's show was pulled.

During the November interview with Swalwell, Kimmel thanked the now-former lawmaker for his support, displaying a photo of several lawmakers wearing a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" hat.

A representative for Kimmel's show did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, another congressman facing sexual misconduct allegations, announced his decision to resign from Congress Monday as well.

Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" also did not appear to mention the Swalwell allegations or his decision to resign from Congress after ending his campaign.

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NBC's "The Tonight Show" and "Late Night," hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, respectively, were reruns on Monday.