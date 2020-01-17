Meghan McCain sends 'thoughts and prayers' to NY Times for having to 'suffer' through her 'problematic opinions'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain sent her "thoughts and prayers" to The New York Times on Friday after the paper published an op-ed complaining about her dominating presence on the ABC daytime talk show.

"Going home to the promised land of Sedona.... I’ll be back @TheView next week as usual," McCain told her Twitter followers. "Thoughts and prayers to the @nytimes opinion for having to suffer through a conservative woman with a big platform’s problematic opinions."

Times cultural writer Shamira Ibrahim wrote a scathing piece on Thursday slamming the outspoken conservative host of the "The View," but began by dismissing the need for "civility."

"The daytime co-hosts’ heated bipartisan debates are played down as disagreement among friends. But the strain for 'civility' is tiring." Ibrahim wrote. "Since Ms. McCain joined as a co-host on 'The View' in October of 2017, she’s become its most polarizing and predictable figure, the common denominator in the show’s most contentious round tables as of late. In the early days of her arrival, the conservative commentator’s on-air spats made for fun TV. Now, it’s just exhausting."

She further complained, "For some viewers, Ms. McCain is the privileged product of conservative nepotism, capitalism and the American military-industrial complex. That coalescence naturally renders her a villain to progressives, who envision her as the cathartic personification of a punching bag on social media. Conversely, each pile-on reinforces her base with a narrative of the long-suffering victim of censorship."

Ibrahim closed her piece by echoing "View" veteran Barbara Walters, who would always end the show by telling her audience to "take a little time to enjoy the view."

"The problem is, with Ms. McCain still on the show, there’s not much to enjoy," Ibrahim said.

McCain fired back at the Times piece, accusing the paper of "despising" conservative women.

"@nytimes - everyone already knows how much you despise red state, pro life, [sic] pro #2A conservative women, and wish we would all just go away," McCain tweeted. "If the @nytimes wants to understand the country, maybe they should try having one woman in the room who doesn't accept their groupthink on guns, abortion, and religion. Apparently that's too much for them."

While McCain received support from many on social media, her biggest defender was actually MSNBC star Joe Scarborough.

"What an embarrassing example of how the Left is becoming even more insular by the day. That is saying a lot," Scarborough began. "The Left owns most of American popular culture. And yet the existence of one moderately conservative woman poses a threat to civil discourse. Good Lord. What a joke."

The "Morning Joe" co-host then invoked McCain's father, the late-Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who in his final years was glorified by the media for his outspoken criticism of President Trump.

"The Left kissed up to John McCain every time he spoke truth to Trump but can’t handle his daughter speaking her own mind when it doesn’t fit neatly into a progressive world view? Open your mind," Scarborough added.