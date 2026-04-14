Rachel Campos-Duffy to release ‘All American Patriotism’ book with foreword by Erika Kirk

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FOX News Books will release "All American Patriotism" by "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on May 19.

The book includes a foreword written by Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in September 2025.

Campos-Duffy, in her second book under Fox News' publishing arm, curated a collection of photographs capturing the nation’s natural wonders, alongside patriotic anthems and foundational documents that have defined the American spirit.

Her account also features personal reflections from FOX News Media personalities. The book will give an inspirational look at the history and vision of the country.

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"As America celebrates her 250th birthday, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that we’re facing an identity crisis. My hope is that this collection of stories from patriotic members of my FOX family reminds us of who we are. We are the descendants of conquistadors, pilgrims, rebels, freedom-loving revolutionaries, Indian chiefs, pioneers, outlaws, emancipated slaves, missionaries, and rugged cowboys," Campos-Duffy said in a statement about her announcement.

She continued, "As we mark our 250th anniversary, may these stories serve as a celebration — of the people, the resilience, and the spirit that have made us the greatest nation in human history on the face of the Earth."

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"All American Patriotism" features stories from FOX News Media personalities, including Ainsley Earhardt, Sean Hannity, Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and more, that capture the spirit that defines America at its semiquincentennial.

Through nostalgic perspectives, the book offers readers an inspiring tribute to the nation, highlighting the values and unforgettable memories that continue to unite us.

Campos-Duffy joined the network as a contributor in 2016 and currently serves as co-host of "FOX & Friends Weekend," the top-rated weekend cable news morning show.

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In 2024, she helped launch FOX News Media’s Spanish language newscast, "FOX Noticias," where she interviewed figures including President Donald Trump, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, Paraguay President Santiago Peña, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and others.