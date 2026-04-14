Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Rachel Campos-Duffy to release ‘All American Patriotism’ book with foreword by Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, wrote the foreword for 'All American Patriotism,' set for release May 19

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Rachel Campos-Duffy unveils new book 'All American Patriotism' Video

Rachel Campos-Duffy unveils new book 'All American Patriotism'

Rachel Campos-Duffy, author and 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host, introduces her new book, 'All American Patriotism,' celebrating America's upcoming 250th anniversary. Campos-Duffy explains the book aims to counter 'woke' narratives and remind Americans of their proud heritage. It features diverse stories from fellow Fox personalities reflecting on the meaning of American patriotism.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Books will release "All American Patriotism" by "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on May 19.

The book includes a foreword written by Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in September 2025.

Campos-Duffy, in her second book under Fox News' publishing arm, curated a collection of photographs capturing the nation’s natural wonders, alongside patriotic anthems and foundational documents that have defined the American spirit.

Her account also features personal reflections from FOX News Media personalities. The book will give an inspirational look at the history and vision of the country.

TRUMP LAUNCHES MASSIVE ‘FREEDOM 250’ PUSH TO IGNITE AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Rachel Campos Duffy and new book

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy launches new book titled "All American Patriotism." (John Lamparski/Getty Images; Fox News)

"As America celebrates her 250th birthday, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that we’re facing an identity crisis. My hope is that this collection of stories from patriotic members of my FOX family reminds us of who we are. We are the descendants of conquistadors, pilgrims, rebels, freedom-loving revolutionaries, Indian chiefs, pioneers, outlaws, emancipated slaves, missionaries, and rugged cowboys," Campos-Duffy said in a statement about her announcement.

She continued, "As we mark our 250th anniversary, may these stories serve as a celebration — of the people, the resilience, and the spirit that have made us the greatest nation in human history on the face of the Earth."

'FOX & FRIENDS' LAUNCHES CROSS-COUNTRY ROAD TRIP TO CELEBRATE AMERICA250 WHERE ONE LUCKY FAN WILL WIN RV

Erika Kirk speaking during an appearance on Hannity in New York City

Erika Kirk appears on "Hannity" in New York City on Dec. 8 to discuss her late husband's book. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"All American Patriotism" features stories from FOX News Media personalities, including Ainsley Earhardt, Sean Hannity, Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and more, that capture the spirit that defines America at its semiquincentennial.

Through nostalgic perspectives, the book offers readers an inspiring tribute to the nation, highlighting the values and unforgettable memories that continue to unite us.

Campos-Duffy joined the network as a contributor in 2016 and currently serves as co-host of "FOX & Friends Weekend," the top-rated weekend cable news morning show.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Rachel Campos-Duffy standing and smiling in a studio setting

"FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy helped launch "FOX Noticias" in 2024. (FOX News Media)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2024, she helped launch FOX News Media’s Spanish language newscast, "FOX Noticias," where she interviewed figures including President Donald Trump, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, Paraguay President Santiago Peña, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and others.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue