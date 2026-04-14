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Graham Platner blames Nazi tattoo on military ‘culture,’ draws backlash from GOP veterans

Platner tells CBS News he came out of 'hyper masculine, hyper violent place' during his time in the infantry

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner cites military ‘culture’ for controversial behavior, faces backlash Video

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner cites military ‘culture’ for controversial behavior, faces backlash

In a CBS News interview, Democrat Graham Platner said his time in a "hyper masculine, hyper violent" military culture shaped past controversial views. Republican veterans, including Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Tim Sheehy, pushed back on the claim.

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Progressive U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner defended his past controversial statements and behavior during a Friday interview, attributing some of his prior views to the "culture" he experienced during his military service and prompting backlash from Republican lawmakers and veterans.

Platner, a Democrat running in Maine's Senate primary, told host Major Garrett on CBS News' "The Takeout" podcast that his time in the U.S. Army shaped earlier beliefs he no longer holds.

"I came out of a hyper-masculine, hyper-violent place," Platner said. "We have a crude sense of humor in the infantry… we certainly have a, I would say, narrow view of a lot of topics. And that colored my opinions and my beliefs."

The comments came as Platner addressed scrutiny over past Reddit posts, a Nazi tattoo and other controversies tied to his earlier conduct. Platner said his evolution stemmed from exposure to different perspectives following his service.

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In this photo provided by WGME, Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a cover-up tattoo that had previously been an image recognized as a Nazi symbol, during an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Portland, Maine.

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a covered tattoo that had previously been an image recognized as a Nazi symbol during an interview. (WGME via AP)

"Once I left and came out and interacted in the civilian world with lots of different people with very different experiences than my own," he said. "Many of those beliefs and thoughts and even just language changed significantly over time."

The remarks drew criticism from Republican officials with military backgrounds, who pushed back on the suggestion that such views are reflective of American military culture.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a retired Air Force general, responded to the comments on X by rejecting the characterization outright.

"I served nearly 30 years and never saw a Nazi tattoo on one of our servicemen or women," Bacon said.

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Graham Platner speaks to a crowd

U.S. senatorial candidate from Maine Graham Platner speaks at a town hall at the Leavitt Theater on Oct. 22, 2025, in Ogunquit, Maine.  (Sophie Park/Getty Images)

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., a former Navy SEAL, also criticized Platner’s explanation in a post on X.

"I must have missed the day in basic training where they taught us to get Nazi tattoos and say women deserve to be raped," Sheehy said.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., a Marine Corps veteran, similarly dismissed the claim that military culture contributed to the behavior in question.

"Blame the Marine Corps for Nazi tattoos and rape comments? Wasn’t in my training manual," Young wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argued that Platner’s comments broadly mischaracterized service members.

"Democrat candidate with a Nazi SS tattoo explains why he got that tattoo — essentially, that the US military are ALL ‘narrow’ minded, ‘hyper-violent’ Nazis," Cruz wrote. "This is FALSE, and slanderous to our servicemen & women."

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U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, D-Maine, speaks at a town hall in Lewiston, Me., Oct. 15, 2025.

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, D-Maine, speaks at a town hall at the Franco Center, Oct. 15, in Lewiston, Maine. (Libby Kenny/Sun Journal via AP)

Platner acknowledged that not all of his past actions could be attributed solely to his military experience, while maintaining that it played a significant role in shaping earlier viewpoints.

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"I’ve never laid the entire fault... at the feet of only post-traumatic stress," he told Garrett. "Some of that was not because of my combat service, but much of it was because of the culture I had come out of."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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