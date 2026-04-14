Joy Behar immediately corrected after claiming Jesus didn't call himself the Messiah

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"The View" co-host Joy Behar was promptly corrected by co-host Sara Haines on Tuesday after she claimed that Jesus Christ did not declare himself to be the Messiah.

The hosts shared clips of people reacting to a post by President Donald Trump of what many critics have called a "blasphemous" AI art image seeming to portray him as a Jesus-like figure healing the sick.

Co-host Sara Haines said it appeared to be a case of something being foretold in Scripture, noting, "In Matthew and Mark in the Bible, Jesus alerts his disciples to not be deceived by false prophets who will claim themselves to be the Christ, performing great signs and wonders."

"Every time [Trump] does these things I can’t help but, like, think it’s really on-the-nose here," Haines said. "He’s literally pretending to be the coming of Christ."

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"Let’s face it, some of his supporters have likened him to a savior-like figure," co-host Sunny Hostin agreed. "And I really hope at this point that they realize that he is a false prophet. No question about it."

Joy Behar then claimed, "Jesus himself did not run around saying, 'I’m the Messiah, I’m the Messiah!’"

Her fellow co-hosts immediately rebuffed her claim — including Haines — who retorted, "That’s exactly what Jesus said!"

"No he did not," Behar claimed. "Jesus was not narcissistic like this guy."

"When you are the Messiah, it’s not narcissism to say it!" Haines said.

"Yes it is," Behar replied.

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Shortly after feuding with Pope Leo XIV over the weekend, Trump upset many Christians with the controversial social media post.

Trump denied he was trying to portray himself as the Messiah, arguing the image of him in white and red robes with what appears to be holy light emanating from his hands was an attempt to portray "me as a doctor." He has since deleted the post.

Following the exchange between Behar and Haines on Tuesday, co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected, declaring she was "going to move this along."

"The Pope has God with him," Goldberg said. "God will take care of this. God will take care of him," she added, before appearing to address Trump directly, saying, "Nobody believes you were a doctor. Nobody. Not even your people. Your people don’t believe it. Nobody believes it."

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Goldberg went on to note that the Pope, in his role as leader of the Catholic Church, is supposed to encourage world leaders to seek peace, as co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin added that this was something Jesus preached as well, recalling, "Blessed are the peacemakers."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House but did not receive an immediate response.