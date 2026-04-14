Rep. Luna warns of potential jail time for Eric Swalwell following serious criminal allegations

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Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is not backing down from holding Rep. Eric Swalwell accountable, warning the California Democrat could face "serious criminal problems" and potential jail time following sexual misconduct allegations.

Luna told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Swalwell’s resignation was an attempt to avoid an immediate expulsion vote she was prepared to trigger.

"I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail," Luna said Monday.

The congresswoman said she has evidence she believes could put Swalwell in legal trouble, including what she described as an authentic video. On Tuesday, one of Swalwell’s accusers held a press conference and described her allegations against him.

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Lonna Drewes said she believes he "drugged" her drink on their third meeting, noting during the alleged assault she couldn’t move her arms or legs.

"He raped me. And he choked me," Drewes said. She added she did not undergo a rape kit at the time but told people close to her and documented the events.

Luna argued Swalwell’s behavior was well known on Capitol Hill and accused the media of not reporting on it more closely before the latest allegations.

"What I will say is that many people on the Hill knew about this. Many reporters have come forward even in talking to me saying that they had heard stories about this," Luna said.

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She called on the Manhattan District Attorney to look into bringing criminal charges against Swalwell. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York City confirmed it is investigating allegations against Swalwell.

"We urge survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373," an office spokesperson said. "Our specially trained prosecutors, investigators, and counselors are well-equipped to help you in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered manner."

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell's congressional office, as well as his gubernatorial campaign, for comment on Luna's remarks.

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Swalwell was originally accused by a former staffer of sexual assault while she was intoxicated. The San Francisco Chronicle first broke the story of the anonymous ex-staffer, and three additional women have since spoken to CNN with allegations of misconduct.

He has dropped out of the race for governor of California and has resigned from his seat in Congress after receiving pressure to leave from both sides of the aisle. Luna noted that some Democrats had suggested he could remain in the House, but that her expulsion effort contributed to his decision to step down.

"The Democrats in the Swalwell case said you can't run for governor, but you can still serve in Congress. That's why I brought up the expulsion resolution," Luna said, adding, "We're glad he's out."

In a statement posted Monday, Swalwell vowed to fight the "serious, false allegations made against me."

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"Expelling anyone from Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But, it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," Swalwell said.

The attorney for Drewes argued Swalwell’s withdrawal from the gubernatorial race and resignation from Congress is not "enough," and said her client will file a police report.