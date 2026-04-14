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Mom from viral Ro Khanna debate says Dems can't claim to support both secure borders and sanctuary policies

Marien Richardson said she wouldn't let Khanna dismiss the link between human trafficking and illegal immigration

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Woman who confronted Ro Khanna in viral clip speaks on Dem policy failures Video

Woman who confronted Ro Khanna in viral clip speaks on Dem policy failures

Marien Richardson, who confronted Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.,  in a viral clip, unpacks policy concerns among the Democratic Party on 'The Will Cain Show.'

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Marien Richardson, a mother who challenged Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., during a viral debate over border security, told Fox News Monday that Democratic leaders cannot claim to support secure borders while backing policies she argued are failing Americans and putting children at risk.

Richardson characterized the now-viral debate posted on Jubilee's YouTube channel as "respectful," but said she couldn't allow Khanna to dismiss the link between human trafficking and illegal immigration by redirecting the conversation toward topics like the Epstein files or ICE's treatment of detainees.

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna speaking at the National Action Network convention in New York City

Rep. Ro Khanna speaks during the National Action Network National Convention in New York City on April 8, 2026. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

DHS SLAMS CALIFORNIA 'SANCTUARY' COUNTY AFTER MOM ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY 2 HONDURAN NATIONALS

"I'm glad I was strong enough to bring him back to the point, which is simply, you are in a sanctuary city. You are pro-making things easier for illegal migrants, which then turns into supporting and even promoting illegal immigration," Richardson said on "The Will Cain Show."

She added that it was frustrating that the left uses talking points, even when they surround legitimate concerns, to obscure "the huge problems going on because of their policies."

Rep. Ro Khanna speaking with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie outside the U.S. Capitol

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

RO KHANNA WEIGHS IN ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, ALLEGATIONS AGAINST SWALWELL

Khanna spoke in "politicianese," Richardson claimed. She said she respected his debate skills but didn't fall for any tricks "where he just tried to rope me back into what he wanted to talk about rather than the facts that were on the table."

Ro Khanna clashes with voter over immigration, crime, and Epstein accountability in heated Jubilee debate Video

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On February 10, the Department of Homeland Security claimed in a press release that 4,561 criminal illegal aliens have had detainers not honored and been released from jails into California communities since January 20, 2025.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports on its website that in 2025, ICE placed 1,641 detainers and picked up 1,453 prisoners. In 2026 so far, it says 435 detainers were placed and 387 have been picked up.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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