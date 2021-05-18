Meghan McCain slams Joy Behar in fiery debate on GOP: ‘Your influence in the Republican Party is almost zero’

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into a heated back-and-forth Tuesday following criticism of the Republican Party from Behar over its handling of the sex trafficking allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

McCain, the lone conservative on the show, slammed Behar, telling her, "Your influence in the Republican Party is almost zero," after she claimed the party was covering for Gaetz, while at the same time removing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership position.

The confrontation began when co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Behar why she thought the Republican Party was sticking by Gaetz despite the allegations.

"Well, because the only sin that you commit in the Republican Party these days is if you say that Biden won the election. Everything else is fine," Behar responded, before claiming that Gaetz is enjoying himself because he thinks he has cover from the party.

Goldberg turned to McCain and asked what she thought needed to be done.

"Well, first of all, I have family members and good friends who all work on Capitol Hill in Republican politics, and trust me, the Republican Party and people on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by this. So, I think I have a lot better sourcing on that than you do, Joy. No offense," McCain responded, before going on to criticize Gaetz and express her opinion that he should be removed from his committees, along with some on the left for what they've said about Israel.

Behar interrupted the conversation as it moved forward and addressed McCain, saying, "You’re right. You know more about what’s going on in your party than I do."

She attempted to continue, but McCain jumped in saying, "My sister-in-law is an adviser to Kevin McCarthy. I have a lot of friends and family who work on Capitol Hill. Like a lot."

Behar then asked if she could call the party "the QAnon party," referencing the far-right conspiracy movement. "What should I call your party now who defends people like Matt Gaetz and goes against Liz Cheney? What are we supposed to call it? Explain it to me please," she asked, as the conversation became more tense.

"I think you can call it whatever you want because your influence in the Republican Party is almost zero, and again, as I’ve said on this show, it is for us to figure out amongst ourselves," McCain said.

"Really?" Behar responded, seemingly agitated.

"What Republican is, like, ‘Joy Behar doesn’t like my party? Oh, God. I better stop voting for them now.’ I mean really. The same way I have no influence on the left. I don’t think at least," McCain said.

The two continued to go back and forth, at times inaudibly, over Gaetz and Cheney, with McCain correcting Behar over an incorrect claim that Cheney was removed from her House committees.

As the debate grew louder, and increasingly inaudible, Goldberg abruptly ended the segment and went to a commercial break.