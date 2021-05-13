Meghan McCain hits Biden's approach to Middle East violence: Support for Israel sounds like 'just words'

Co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain took a swing at President Biden Thursday over his approach to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

The lone conservative on the show discussed the violent situation with former Independent Sen. Joe Lieberman, noting that Biden's expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself sounded like it was "just words."

"You know better than anyone I’m no fan of President Trump’s, but I did believe that he handled the Middle East very well," McCain said. "You know of my personal admiration for Joe Biden, but I'm very, very concerned that he’s following in Obama’s footsteps in trying to lead from behind."

"Hamas, a terrorist organization, has already fired 1,600 rockets at Israeli civilians. I’m glad that President Biden has conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself, but I’m starting to think these are just words. Do you want to see Biden get more involved?" she asked.

Lieberman responded that he thought the Biden administration had actually handled the crisis "very well." He then stated that the U.S. has a responsibility to support Israel and its right to defend itself.

He went on to express his concern over the Biden administration's attempt to re-enter the nuclear agreement with Iran, noting that he was fearful the U.S. wanted the agreement more than Iran. Iran, he said, is finding ways to poke the U.S. and is encouraging Hamas and Palestinian Islamic jihad to commit acts of violence against Israel.

"I hope President Biden and his team are aware of that and are realistic about it and not just hopeful that they can reach an agreement almost at any price," he said.

Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterating his support for the nation, but has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over his approach to the increasing violence. Some Republicans have demanded Biden strongly condemn Hamas, while many on the far-left, such as "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, have accused the U.S. of "enabling" Israel to "commit human rights violations" with economic aid.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday reiterated the administration's support for a two-state solution to the conflict.