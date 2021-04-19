Meghan McCain's hairstylist defends 'The View' host's hairstyles

After weeks of social media users critiquing Meghan McCain’s hairstyles on "The View," the co-host’s hairstylist has spoken up and defended her work.

In an interview with Vox Media’s style and culture magazine The Cut, professional hairstylist Carmen Currie refuted the suggestions that have been made online that McCain is covertly being sabotaged by a rogue stylist.

"I’m not slapping something on her and being like, ‘Take that,’" Currie told the digtal magazine. "I’m not telling her what to do all the time, it’s not like that at all. I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I’m doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does."

Regular watchers of "The View" have noticed McCain’s hair has alternated between traditional and trendy styles each week she commentates on the daytime talkshow.

Some days the 36-year-old co-host has worn sleek or curled bob cuts or longer lengths, updos and ponytails. But, on other days, McCain has donned more striking styles like space buns, a chunky sidebraid and intricate twists or curls.

Other times, McCain’s hair has been styled with colorful or glittery accessories.

While viewers and social media users have voiced their own opinions on McCain’s on-screen hairstyles online, McCain is a fan of the work Currie has done.

In a tweet McCain shared on Sunday in response to a style roundup E! News put together, McCain wrote Currie is a "wonderful artist" who does "incredible work."

"It’s a privilege to be able to work with such a creative force every morning," McCain added.

Representatives for McCain and Currie did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Earlier in the year, McCain took to Twitter to explain her hair and makeup choices when viewers first took notice of her shifting style.

"People have a lot to say about me in general but in regards to my hair and makeup," McCain wrote on the evening of Feb. 25. "I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting."