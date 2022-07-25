Medical students walk out over pro-life speaker: 'This is generally problematic for our culture'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vivek Ramaswamy, author of ‘Nation of Victims,’ joined ‘America Reports’ Monday to respond to a shocking medical school white coat ceremony in Michigan where students walked out over the presence of a pro-life speaker.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Look, I think that there are certain issues that we've created as red lines for the progressive movement to say that you have to walk out and you cannot even to listen to not only the opposing view, but even listen to someone who espouses the opposing view.

But, Sandra, I think this is particularly ironic and problematic, frankly, at a medical school where there are entire courses of medical training based on actually training physicians on fetal medicine. This is obviously an area of an important area of medicine because there are nuances to how you respect the life of a fetus.

If that weren't the case, if this were an open-shut topic, when you didn't even have to listen to a speaker at the level of being that ridiculous of an idea. You wouldn't have fetal medicine as an area of care.

You can also have to give care to patients who are pregnant, women who may have pro-life views. And if your ability to deal with people who have an opposing point of view is that bad, that you have to walk out of a speech at your white coat ceremony?

I am worried about the kind of care that they would give to patients who have differing points of view, the kind of attention they would bring to other course of their medical training that placed importance on the life of the fetus.

And so while this is generally problematic for our culture, not being able to engage in open dialogue and debate with diverse views, I think it's especially problematic at a medical school, which is what made this story interesting.

