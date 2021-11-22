Media watchdog recalls poorly aged Rittenhouse takes from liberal outlets: ‘Time to revisit the coverage'

CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times are among the liberal media outlets that were constantly wrong about Kyle Rittenhouse – and one media watchdog kept receipts to prove it.

Journalist Drew Holden, who has become known for viral Twitter threads showcasing media hypocrisy and ice-cold takes, revisited the emotional and often misleading coverage of Rittenhouse on Friday.

A jury found Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense at the Kenosha riots in August 2020 when he shot and killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum, and Anthony Huber, and injured a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

The 18-year-old was found not guilty on all five charges against him, including first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. Shortly afterwards, Holden took to Twitter and provided evidence of liberal media punditry gone wrong.

"With the news that he has been acquitted on all counts, don’t forget the ways that Dems and the corporate press came together to craft a false narrative in his case. Let’s break down how we got here," he wrote.

"We need to start with the media coverage that framed this case in the public mind," Holden wrote. "To the press, Rittenhouse was as good as guilty when the news broke. So naturally, to @CNN, the people he shot in self defense were heroes & those defending him had ‘justified murder.’"

Holden then shared images of CNN’s official Twitter account dismissing the notion that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Holden then pointed out that it wasn’t "just limited to CNN," as the New York Times scolded Rittenhouse for supporting law enforcement.

"Never to be outdone, @MSNBC said the shooting was white supremacy and then went on to blame - who else - President Trump for ‘fueling violence,’ sowing ‘chaos and disorder’ and ‘encouraging vigilante justice’ (peep that last guest)," Holden wrote in the next tweet, providing images including an appearance by former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Holden called MSNBC’s Joy Reid arguably the most "inaccurate" person in media.

"She lumped Rittenhouse in with ‘White nationalist mobs’ and accused Trump of ‘ethnic cleansing (!!) for daring to defend Rittenhouse," he wrote.

Holden then mocked Brian Tyler Cohen, who hosts a podcast called "No Lie" but "spouts nonsense and misinformation in a nearly unparalleled way." The media watchdog also reminded followers that the Associated Press knocked Trump for suggesting Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

"Here’s @PolitiFact claiming that Trump lied when he said Rittenhouse was trying to get away from protestors and was attacked - both details have since been confirmed by video," the thread continued. "Will you update your inaccurate post, Politifact? Or the gun charge details?"

"NPR picked up on a similar sentiment, knocking Trump for ‘claiming, without evidence, that it appeared the gunman was acting in self-defense,’" Holden wrote. "Now we’ve had a court of law confirm it was using videos and context many of which were available at the time."

Liberal journalist Yamiche Alcindor was up next, as Holden resurfaced a claim she made during an appearance on MSNBC.

"Again, the framing of what happened was always preposterous. Here’s @Yamiche from NPR claiming that the takeaway was meant to be ‘that ifs okay for a 17-year old to shoot people on the street who are unarmed, who are at a protest,’" he wrote. "That's impossible to square with the facts."

The Washington Post took the same approach.

"While they might’ve forgiven Trump had he only declined to denounce Rittenhouse, that he would ‘volunteer defenses’ for someone who acted in self-defense was simply beyond the pale. This is meant as straight news coverage," Holden captioned images of Post coverage.

"Also, as a call out, this type of deceptive coverage is still going on," Holden added, noting that news organizations have said Rittenhouse "murdered" two men.

Holden also called out Max Boot, Jennifer Rubin, New York magazine, USA Today, CBS News, The Daily Beast, President Biden and multiple Democratic politicians.

"I don’t have space for all the awful coverage," he wrote. "The most unhinged content - as ever - came from lefty blue checks across Twitter."

