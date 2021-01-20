Media members declare return of reality, truth with Biden presidency

With the Joe Biden presidency just hours old, several prominent media figures have already declared it to be a beacon of truth-telling.

Ahead of the new administration's first official press briefing Wednesday, NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett noted that daily briefings are expected to be a fixture on the White House schedule again after the Trump administration mothballed them.

"It's going be a shock to witness a fact-based White House briefing in that briefing room," MSNBC host Brian Williams chimed in.

Williams' remark echoed a Monday piece by liberal Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty that was headlined: "Get ready for reality-grounded White House press briefings."

"I’m hoping there is a sign of a return to normalcy — and, we can hope, truth — in the fact that Biden’s spokeswoman, Jennifer Psaki, plans to hold her first briefing for White House reporters on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after her boss takes the presidential oath of office," wrote Tumulty, who favorably quoted Psaki and praised her "broad and deep" experience.

"The return of the daily briefing, Psaki said, is one step toward "rebuild[ing] trust" in all of our roles. A small one, perhaps — but a welcome sign that old norms might be making a comeback," Tumulty wrote.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler shared the article as well.

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, who has not troubled to hide his liberal leanings in his reporting, tweeted a declaration of changes that Biden's ascension to the presidency represented.

Among them were "lies-->truth" and "ignorance-->knowledge."

Harwood, who also moderated a Republican debate in 2015 and came under fire for biased and partisan questions, received criticism from across the spectrum for tipping his hand at the outset of the Biden presidency.

"That settles that then," The Intercept's Murtaza Hussain tweeted.

The Trump White House and the media had a famously combative relationship, symbolized in part by the drastic reduction in daily briefings compared to the 45th president's predecessors.