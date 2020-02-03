CNN's John Harwood ridiculed for claiming 25 senators voting against impeachment witnesses represent 'old Confederacy' states

CNN’s new White House correspondent John Harwood was ridiculed over the weekend for a now-deleted tweet that claimed 25 senators who voted against hearing from witnesses during President Trump's Senate impeachment trial represent “states of the Confederacy during the Civil War.”

After hours of debate during the day on Friday, the Senate voted 51-49 to block a Democratic motion to call new witnesses.

"Of 51 Republican senators who voted to block John Bolton’s testimony in Trump impeachment trial, 25 represent states of the Confederacy during the Civil War. The old Confederacy represents the bulwark of the 21st century GOP," Harwood wrote on Saturday.

Harwood’s tweet was met with an onslaught of criticism.

“Harwood, formerly of CNBC, kicked off his new start at CNN on a very humiliating downslope so severe that he had to delete his own embarrassing tweet due to the mocking blowback he received,” Media Research Center contributor P.J. Gladnick wrote.

“How bad was it? So bad that Harwood reached back almost 160 years in history to compare the senators voting against more witnesses during the Trump impeachment trial to the old Confederacy,” Gladnick explained. “Congratulations to John Harwood for joining the Confederacy of Dunces at CNN. He will fit right in.”

Others took to Twitter to mock the CNN correspondent, with some mocking the comment and others pointing out a math error:

Harwood eventually deleted the tweet because of his “tabulation mistake,” which resulted in more criticism:

CNN announced last month that Hardwood was the liberal network’s latest hire. At the time, Media Research Center executive editor Tim Graham blasted CNN -- which claims to be a nonpartisan news organization -- for the decision.

"You hire John Harwood because Jim Acosta is somehow just not partisan enough. Harwood is the most infamously imbalanced debate moderator of the Trump era, so naturally CNN reaches out to put him at the White House,” Graham told Fox News. “It will give them even more reason to complain irrationally that there aren't 'formal' press briefings where the CNN crew can all yell hateful things at the press secretary."

Harwood was also famously slammed by the Republican National Committee back in 2015 for his performance moderating CNBC’s GOP debate. At the time, Harwood was blasted for asking Donald Trump whether he was running a "comic book" campaign.

The RNC was so displeased with Harwood and his fellow moderators that it suspended its debate partnership with NBC News following the widely panned event.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.