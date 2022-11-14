Media adoration of Stacey Abrams continues after lopsided Georgia loss: She's 'Moses,' 'still a winner'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams rose to national media fame in 2018, but it didn't help her win either of her races against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R. She lost her second bid for governor in last week's election by a far greater margin than she did in 2018.

But Abrams' fans in the liberal media have continued to praise the candidate as a "winner" with unique leadership qualities, making multiple comparisons to the biblical figure Moses.

The morning after the election on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the panel gushed over the candidate's impact in Georgia, which Joe Biden won in 2020.

"He led the Jews to the Promised Land, but he didn't get there himself," host Joe Scarborough noted to Al Sharpton.

"He didn't get there himself, but God took care of Moses," Sharpton agreed.

God would "reward Stacey," the reverend argued, before hailing her work for the Democratic Party.

"God said, I will bury Moses, y'all leave Moses alone and let Joshua keep going, and Stacey will get her due, God will reward Stacey. And anytime you see [Jon] Ossoff, and [Raphael] Warnock and [Joe] Biden in Washington, you're looking at the work of Stacey Abrams," Sharpton touted.

The following day on MSNBC, the positive spin continued on "The Beat with Ari Melber," where left-wing White House reporter April Ryan praised Abrams as a "winner."

"Yes, Stacey Abrams lost for the second time the governor's race, but she's still a winner, because she changed that red state blue. And that machine went after her so fiercely because of the strength and power of what she did singularly," Ryan lauded.

Off television, journalists continued to tout the candidate as an underappreciated champion for democracy.

Left-wing New York Times columnist Charles Blow wrote an "ode" to Abrams, comparing her to Moses leading his people to the Promised Land.

"As the Bible tells the story, Moses delivers his people from bondage and to the ‘promised land,’ but even with all his efforts he is not allowed to enter. He must gaze upon it from a distance. This, I fear, is the story of Stacey Abrams," Blow lamented.

Even though she was "clearly the better candidate," he continued, her campaign failed to convince voters of "Kemp’s extremism."

"This was her moment. She was supposed to reap the fruits of her labor, but instead it was worry that ripened," Blow complained.

The columnist cheered how Abrams' activism helped Democrats in other Georgia races and helped her party maintain control of the Senate; Republicans swept statewide races last week except for the U.S. Senate, where Warnock will try to hold his seat in a runoff with Republican Herschel Walker.

"Georgia is a state transformed. Liberal Georgians have tasted power, and there is no turning back from it. It is no longer a fantastical possibility, a hope and a prayer among people prisoner to their numerical disadvantage. Georgia now has the proof and validation that not only could it be flipped, it was flipped. Much of the credit belongs to Abrams," Blow touted.

A Daily Beast column also praised Abrams as the "quintessential turn-out boss" who "transformed" Georgia politics.

"She is the quintessential turn-out boss. Her work dug the foundation and built out the infrastructure that landed two Democrats in the state’s U.S. Senate seats, and she paved the way for Warnock and fellow Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff as well as a pipeline of statewide candidates," Goldie Taylor wrote in a column after the election.

Taylor blamed racism and gossip for playing a part in the Democrat's loss.

"Ironically, that work did not take her to the governor’s mansion. There are myriad reasons for that, but I just thought we ought to speak plainly about it. Abrams doesn’t need to change. We do," she claimed.

While she remains a liberal media darling, the national media's excitement over her bid waned this election cycle. After Abrams floated "stolen election" claims in 2018 and refused to officially concede to Kemp the first time, she faced uncomfortable comparisons to Donald Trump.

However, Abrams formally conceded her bid for governor this time around. She indicated she would continue to be involved in Georgia politics.

"While I may have not crossed the finish line, that doesn’t mean that I won’t stop running for a better Georgia," she added. "Even though my fight — our fight — for the governor’s mansion came up short, I’m pretty tall."