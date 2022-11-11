Stacey Abrams derailed by neglect of Black Georgians, 'obvious national ambitions': report

The New York Times penned a retrospective on Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, painting her road to defeat as one curtailed by lofty national ambitions and a neglect of Black and brown communities in the state.

Reporters Maya King and Reid J. Epstein wrote that while Abrams’ first campaign gave her the appearance of a "fierce political tactician," her second attempt at office "exposed the limits" of her skills as a political candidate. Abrams was easily defeated by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a highly anticipated rematch from 2018, and she didn't seriously threaten him in polls throughout the campaign.

The Times interviewed a variety of figures close to Abrams, including lawmakers, community leaders and campaign aides, who painted her as a candidate distracted by national ambitions. She also was characterized as a politician better at talking policy than engaging in "rope-line hugs" and empathetic small talk.

Despite claims from Abrams supporters who blamed sexism, racism and voter suppression for her string of defeats, the Times noted that Abrams' fate may have been etched before her campaign even took off.

Abrams’ actions appeared to suggest that her sights were set on things outside of Georgia, rather than the people of the state deciding whether to elect her. In May, Abrams called Georgia the "worst state in the country to live in." She also declared on "The View" that she wanted to one day be president of the United States.

"She shot herself in the foot multiple times," Martha Zoller, a conservative radio host and former Brian Kemp aide, said. "And the question was asked in many circles: If you really believe this about Georgia, why would you want to be governor?"

The Times also spoke with David Brand, an Atlanta-based Democratic strategist, who was one of several Democrats that complained that Abrams was "neglecting" those who brought her into the political spotlight.

"She’s having Zoom meetings with Black businesspeople," Brand said. "Brian Kemp’s having cocktails with them."

Abrams was also warned that she needed to increase her engagement with Black fraternities and sororities or risk alienating the vital constituency. Derrick Jackson, an Atlanta-area state representative and member of Alpha Phi Alpha, said that he and several other groups invited Abrams to their gatherings in the spring, but she did not attend.

Abrams eventually held a town hall event with the organizations months later, after polling showed her losing support with Black voters.

Jackson said that Abrams needs to own some of her failures.

"If you’re running a statewide race, if you venture off, and you nationalize it, then that’s problematic," he said.

People who worked closely with Abrams revealed that she was often removed from her constituents, according to the Times.

"Her campaign events were long on relatable anecdotes and policy explanations and short on up-close, personal moments. In her concession speech on Tuesday, she even acknowledged her introverted style," the paper noted.

An official for the New Georgia Project, Paul Glaze, knocked Abrams for always appearing "100% poised and perfect all the time."

"It’s kind of hard to reach people that are turned off by the process if you don’t give off the perception or don’t appear willing to piss off the powers that be," he said.