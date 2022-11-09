Despite loss, MSNBC panel hails Stacey Abrams as 'Moses,' says she 'put Georgia on the map for Democrats'

An MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel praised Democrat Stacey Abrams after losing for the second time to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia and said she changed Georgia politics for the Democratic Party.

Host Joe Scarborough said Abrams "revolutionized politics in Georgia." Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed and declared, "she got out the vote."

"I said I’ve never seen anybody with a state wired like Abrams. She lost. We understand that, but talk about how she put Georgia on the map for Democrats," Scarborough continued.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders chimed in and cheered Abrams' New Georgia Project.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

"The work Stacey Abrams did is the reason that Georgia was in play in '20, is in play right now, will continue to be in play for the cycles to come. And so sometimes you do not get to reap the immediate benefits for yourself of the work that you do. And I think that is a story that Black women all across this country know all too well. But people better stand up and give Stacey Abrams her flowers," Sanders said.

Scarborough turned to MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton and compared Abrams' political fortunes to the biblical story of Moses. He said Moses "led Jews to the promised and, but he didn't get there himself."

"He didn't get there himself, but God took care of Moses," Sharpton said. "God said, I will bury Moses, ya'll leave Moses alone and let Joshua keep going, and Stacey will get her due, God will reward Stacey. And anytime you see Ossoff, and Warnock and Biden in Washington, you're looking at the work of Stacey Abrams."

BETO O'ROURKE, STACEY ABARAMS RAZZED AFTER REPEATED LOSSES: ‘THEY’RE AMAZING AT SETTING MONEY ON FIRE'

Abrams hinted Tuesday night that she doesn't plan to exit the political arena completely and emphasized she would continue to fight for the people of Georgia.

"Tonight, I am doing clearly what is the responsible thing, I am suspending my campaign for governor," she said. "I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to make sure the people in Georgia have a voice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While I may have not crossed the finish line, that doesn’t mean that I won’t stop running for a better Georgia," she continued. "Even though my fight — our fight — for the governor’s mansion came up short, I’m pretty tall."