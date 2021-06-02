Expand / Collapse search
Meadows rips scientists' statements on coronavirus origins: We are in 'Biden cover-up mode’

'Joe Biden is not going to hold China accountable,' says Meadows

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Meadows rips scientists' statements on coronavirus origins: ‘We are in a Biden cover-up mode’

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reacts to the former State Department Investigator David Asher claiming that he does not trust the scientists' statements on the coronavirus origins.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told "America Newsroom" on Wednesday that the media and scientist community are not going to hold President Biden accountable for dismissing the coronavirus origin theory from the onset of the pandemic. 

Moreover, Meadows argues that the president won't hold China accountable, either. 

WAPO COLUMNIST ROASTS MEDIA ON COVID-19 LAB THEORY ABOUT-FACE: ‘ZERO SELF AWARENESS'

MARK MEADOWS: Well, really what we are is in a Biden cover-up mode. They aren’t going to hold China accountable. Martha and Bill, when you are covering this topic, you are one of the few people willing to do it. 

...

Mainstream media and other outlets now are starting to say that it is plausible… "Washington Post" came out and said ‘oh, it was debunked.’ Now they have to change that. I can tell you there is always a rush between some in the media to assume that the president was not right. And I can tell you President Trump was right when he said that people were spying on his campaign.

...

And he is right again; we need to investigate it [COVID-19 origins], but yet we have an international group saying we aren’t going to look any further. It doesn’t come as a surprise, and Joe Biden is not going to hold China accountable sadly.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.