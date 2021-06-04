McEnany: Women in Biden admin get 'glowing' profiles after 'hit pieces' for female Trump officials

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded Friday to reports that successor Jen Psaki was having her picture taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz for a magazine profile, noting she and other women in the Trump administration never received inquiries for magazine profiles or spreads.

A White House reporter tweeted Leibovitz was at the White House to photograph Psaki; she also shot Vogue covers for Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris.

"Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces repeatedly, time and time again," McEnany said on "Outnumbered."

McEnany said mainstream media outlets display exaggerated flattery towards the Biden administration.

"It's just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration," McEnany said. "They asked Jen Psaki yesterday about Joe Biden's cat. I mean, it's incredible the kinds of questions that they ask."

"We need investigative journalism. We don't need fawning coverage. It doesn't do the American people any justice," McEnany continued.

During her time in office, McEnany gave birth to her first child and balanced her leadership role with new motherly responsibilities. She reflected on a time when so many women in the Trump administration were pregnant, The New York Times came to interview them.

"We kept waiting for the story to pop. It never did because it just simply wasn't negative enough," McEnany said.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted last year about how "refreshing" it was to see women like Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon having kids and an intense job.

McEnany replied with a picture of her pushing a stroller in the White House.

"Sarah [Sanders] was a working mom. Stephanie Grisham was. I was, and Morgan Ortagus was pregnant during her final year at the State Department," McEnany said, "but Maggie Haberman seemed to have forgotten that."

Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, agreed.

"I think maybe I just have come to accept that we're not going to get the same sort of accolades," Ortagus said. "Kayleigh, your daughter, one day, whether you were in Vogue or not, is going to be able to see these pictures of you working at the White House, taking her around in her carriage. And I think that is worth more than 20 profiles."

"I had one goal: Elevate the forgotten men and women. And that is a legacy that I'm very proud of. No Vogue profile necessary here," McEnany said.

Fox News co-host and legal analyst Emily Campagno added it wasn't that the Biden administration did not deserve coverage, but rather it merited "pointing out the media's unfair coverage of all of the hardworking women in the Trump administration."