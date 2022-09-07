McEnany on 'Outnumbered': Stark dichotomy between Newsom's liberal 'utopia' and DeSantis' Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized California's plan to ban gas-fueled cars by 2035 as Governor Gavin Newsom is now asking residents to cut back on power usage amid a heatwave. On "Outnumbered" Wednesday, McEnany argued the "utopia for renewable energy" is failing its citizens by forcing a transition to renewable energy with an unprepared power grid.

GAVIN NEWSOM BLASTED FOR ASKING CALIFORNIANS TO AVOID CHARGING ELECTRIC VEHICLES DURING HEAT WAVE

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: So you have a very stark dichotomy here. You've got the Gavin Newsom model where you may not have electricity tonight or you have the Ron DeSantis model, a state that also happens to be hot, where I can guarantee you, my fellow Floridians will be able to turn on the lights this evening. These are the two models. And what this comes down to is a utopia for renewable energy, where they're relying on solar, they're relying on hydraulic power. Jeremy White, I believe, is the political reporter from California who said about 27% is currently renewable energy. Well, what happens in 2045, when 100% of California is renewable and the sun doesn't shine after 4 p.m.? Well, you're really going to have rolling blackouts then, perhaps not just in two counties, but the entirety of the state. This is why utopia doesn't work. Common sense does. You pick which state you want to live in. I know my choice.

