McEnany on McAuliffe abruptly ending interview: Dems 'can't handle it' when media asks tough questions

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe cut short his interview short with a local Virginia TV station because the Democrats largely believe the media is on their side.

"The Democrats definitely believe that the press is in their corner. Just listen to their own words. Nancy Pelosi last week said you’re not doing enough in the media to sell my $3.5 trillion plan. Bernie said ‘hey, you don’t know what’s in the plan. America doesn’t because the media has not told people," said McEnany.

TERRY MCAULIFFE ABRUPTLY ENDS INTERVIEW, TELLS LOCAL VIRGINIA REPORTER, 'YOU SHOULD'VE ASKED BETTER QUESTIONS'

McAuliffe cut his interview short with a local Virginia TV station and scolded the reporter for not asking "better questions."

WJLA 7News reporter Nick Minock conducted interviews with the former governor and his GOP rival Glenn Youngkin, sharing highlights on-air while releasing the full interviews and transcripts online.

However, WJLA anchor Jonathan Elias offered a disclaimer to viewers who may notice that Youngkin's interview was much longer than McAuliffe's.

"So if you watch those entire interviews on our website, we do want to point out that the Terry McAuliffe interview is shorter than our interview with Glenn Youngkin. That was not by our doing," Elias told viewers during Tuesday's evening newscast.

"Nick offered both candidates 20 minutes exactly to be fair for the interviews. McAuliffe abruptly ended 7News' interview after just 10 minutes and told Nick that he should have asked better questions and that Nick should have asked questions 7News viewers care about. That's what he said."

The former White House Press secretary McEnany has experience dealing with the media when working for the Trump administration.

McEnany went on to say, "They believe that the media is in their corner and when the media actually ask hard questions, which local reporters very often do, they can’t handle it. McAuliffe had another weird moment where he was asked to define CRT by a reporter, he would not do it."

"I would love to see this man stand behind the press podium and deal with the hyenas in the press or like I had to. If you cannot handle a few tough questions, just fair questions, what would he do on a national stage?"

