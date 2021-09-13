McEnany blasts White House leadership: We have 'naive neophytes' running the country

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany took aim at President Biden and White House leadership for their performance in recent weeks. She slammed the president's messaging on 9/11 and noted that, despite nearly 50 years in government, Biden seems unprepared for his position.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: An adept press shop would say, let's move on to this issue. Let's change the talking points. Let's not pull us back by making those really wrongheaded comments at Shanksville as President Biden did. This has just been so wrong. Miranda talked about the history of bad decision-making on Biden. We've seen this. He sold us on a bill of goods: 'I've been here for 47 years. I know how it's done.' Well, in reality, we have a group of naive neophytes running the country. That's at least what it feels like.

Yes, they've been in government for decades, but their decision-making just confounds you. Look at just the example of the Bergdahl deal, for instance. 2014/2015, Psaki praised that deal. Blinken, the secretary of state, said we've mitigated the threat from these terrorists that we're handing overseas. We haven't mitigated it. They're running the country of Afghanistan now. Leading just one last point, the former CIA director for Obama to say you have inspired jihadists around the world. This is Obama's CIA director who's saying this on the Sunday shows, it's amazing.

