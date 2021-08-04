Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

McEnany: Biden ‘tiptoeing’ towards ‘Orwellian’ and ‘ridiculous' vaccine mandates like NYC

Many indoor locations will require proof of vaccination starting August 16 in NYC.

McEnany slams Biden’s approval of New York City vaccine mandate: ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘Orwellian’ Video

McEnany slams Biden’s approval of New York City vaccine mandate: ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘Orwellian’

The ‘Outnumbered’ co-host says Biden is ‘tiptoeing’ towards vaccine mandates after his approval of Mayor De Blasio’s announcement

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that President Joe Biden is "tiptoeing" towards vaccine mandates after the president said he approved of Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement on vaccine requirements in New York City.

NYC TO RECOMMEND, NOT MANDATE MASKS FOR VACCINATED PEOPLE INDOORS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: We’re in a different stage of the pandemic now. We don’t need mandates, we don’t need masks. People are getting vaccinated…

Mandates are clearly what’s next. You had the CDC director go on with Bret Baier and suggest that maybe we’d have a vaccine mandate—then she went and cleaned that up but look they’re slowly tiptoeing in that direction with Joe Biden yesterday tacitly approving of the New York [City] mandate that you have to be vaccinated to eat in a restaurant. This is ridiculous, it’s Orwellian, it’s dictatorial, but we are heading down that road. Make no mistake, he’s tiptoeing there. 

