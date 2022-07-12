Mayra Flores mocks CNN column for saying she's not a 'real deal' Latina

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, mocked a CNN column suggesting she was an inauthentic Latina on Tuesday by referencing First Lady Jill Biden’s "breakfast tacos" gaffe.

Columnist Raul Reyes, who regularly writes for the outlet, criticized Flores and other Republican Latinas from South Texas, Monica De La Cruz and Cassy Garcia, in a piece headlined, "These GOP Latina candidates are not the ‘real deal.’"

"These women have drawn national attention for seeming to shatter the myth that Latinos generally vote Democratic," Reyes wrote. "But the rise of Flores, De La Cruz and Garcia deserves to be seen in context. While these Latinas may be having a moment in the spotlight, they hold views outside the Latino mainstream. Their current prominence is more of a publicity coup for the GOP than an authentic reflection of Latino voters."

The CNN piece claimed Flores and the other Latinas hold conservative positions on abortion, gun control and immigration that don’t align with "where most Latinos are these days."

"It is welcome news when more Latinos of any political affiliation run for office. But our country needs Latinos who reflect their communities, reject conspiracy theories and respect democracy," Reyes wrote.

Flores took noticed and criticized the piece on Twitter.

"As per CNN: I'm not the real deal," Flores wrote. "Maybe I'm not the right type of taco."

Flores was referencing a recent gaffe by the First Lady, who apologized after being widely criticized for comments made during a speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference while talking about UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work in the organization.

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said Monday.

Flores has been a frequent target of the press in recent weeks but hasn’t held back when it comes to defending herself.

Last week, Flores hit back at a New York Times article referring to her as a "far-right Latina," saying the newspaper "knows nothing about me or our culture."

The Times article focused on Flores and the two other Texas Latina GOP candidates' faith, pro-life views, support for stronger border security and former President Trump, seemingly referring to them as views the "far-right" "extreme" shares.

"I am proud of my culture and my beautiful family," Flores told Fox News Digital in a text. "I was born in Burgos, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and raised with strong Conservative values to always put God and Family first. I have received only hate from the liberal media and constantly [been] told by the left to go back to Mexico. They don't support us immigrants, they only use us for political power and don't care about our well-being. I am here now and I won't allow them to continue taking advantage of my people."

Flores is the first Republican Latina ever elected to Congress from Texas, and she is also the first female Mexican-born member of the House of Representatives. After winning a special election for the 34th Congressional District, she will face an uphill battle in November against current 15th Congressional District Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, with a newly redrawn map favoring him.

