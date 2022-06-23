Democratic Party has abandoned the Hispanic community to focus on White liberals: Mayra Flores

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly-elected congresswoman Mayra Flores, R-Texas, took aim at the Democratic Party for abandoning Hispanics telling "America Reports" her victory shows South Texans had been taken for granted.

MAYRA FLORES: The Democratic Party has abandoned the Hispanic community. They are focused on White liberals. They are not focused on the Hispanic community, they couldn't care less. They are not representing our values. We are about faith, family and hard work and that’s not the Democrat Party. In South Texas, I’m fighting for the conservative values that we were instilled, and I think it’s important we continue fighting for those values. Look, I’m not loyal to a party.

GOP CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT ON HISTORIC WIN: DEMOCRATS TOOK VOTERS IN TEXAS ‘FOR GRANTED’

I’ll say it over and over, my loyalty is with God, my family and with my community and I believe that it’s time to put Texas District 34 first. We have never had a voice here in Washington. No one really cared what we had to say and now people do care about the Hispanic community, now people actually care about the voice of Texas District 34. I’m proud and humbled to be representing all Texas District 34 and Hispanic communities throughout the country.

