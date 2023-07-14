Maybelline's partnership with bearded influencer draws mockery, outrage: 'Maybe he's born with it?'

Makeup brand Maybelline is under fire from critics accusing them of insulting women, after it featured a bearded social media influencer in a lipstick ad.

Maybelline shared a video from TikTok content creator Ryan Vita applying the company's new range of lipsticks on sale for Amazon Prime Day. These were on the company's Instagram and TikTok accounts. Vita, who uses "she/he/they" pronouns and has over one million followers on TikTok, is described as a paid "Maybelline Partner" in the post.

The instagram post received nearly 5,000 comments a day later, with many of them accusing the company of insulting its customer base.

"Why are you using MEN TO ADVERTISE THIS?" one woman wrote. "I can’t picture myself wearing any of your lipsticks when all I can see is a whole a** beard and mustache!!! Enough already!" "[Peace]Out Maybelline!" the person added with a "peace" sign.

"STOP DISRESPECTING US!!! SIgned, A Biological Female who gave birth," another user wrote with a facepalm emoji.

lazeTV host Lauren Chen mocked the ad as "disturbing," on Twitter, while another user wondered if the company was "trolling."

Other Twitter users mocked the company by modifying its famous slogan, "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline."

"Maybe he’s born with it…maybe it’s Maybelline," detransitioner and social media influencer Oli London wrote.

This isn't the first time the makeup brand has received backlash for partnering with a biological male to hawk cosmetics to its primarily female consumers.

In April, Maybelline experienced a wave of backlash after the company partnered with Dylan Mulvaney to sell its products in social media ads. Mulvaney is the social media influencer whose partnership with Bud Light

The makeup brand is owned by the world's largest cosmetic company, L'Oreal.

In April a bridal magazine angered social media users for featuring a bearded "transfeminine" activist in a wedding dress on its cover.

Ryan Vita and Maybelline did not immediately return a Fox News Digital request for comment.