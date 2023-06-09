Ex-transgender influencer Oli London says Bud Light, Target losing billions after forcing 'harmful' agenda

British social media influencer and detransition activist Oli London says brands like Bud Light and Target are losing billions because consumers are tired of companies forcing a gender agenda "down their throats."

London, who identified as a trans woman for six months and later detransitioned , speaks from experience as someone who was enmeshed in the gender movement but came out of it disillusioned. While he was celebrated as a trans woman, London said it did not bring him the happiness he was seeking. Now he speaks out against transgender ideology to his 2+ million followers on social media.

In comments to Fox News Digital, the activist and author called the trend of companies pushing transgender spokespeople and products harmful for society and offensive to consumers.

Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch lost $27 billion in market value after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a social media campaign in April. London argued it suffered more than other companies because it alienated its customer base.

"This is a brand that's associated with, you know, kind of tough, masculine guys, cowboys, and it's trying to force and change their habits by pushing this agenda on them. That's the real issue," he argued.

London compared the aggressive push by the left to make trans ideology acceptable to "conversion therapy."

He cited how Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition recently came under fire for featuring transgender singer Kim Petras on its cover.

"She's a great singer, very talented. But the issue with that it is trying to force a change in the habits of consumers," London told Fox News Digital. "So this magazine is being targeted to heterosexual men, and they're trying to force this. They want heterosexual men to be attracted to transsexual men. And that's almost like a conversion therapy in itself."

London claimed society was largely accepting of all types of people but the push to normalize trans ideology on kids had contributed to a lot of the backlash to woke companies in recent months.

Target shed $15 billion in value since customers bristled at its transgender-inclusive swimsuit line and LGTBQ Pride products aimed at children.

"Nobody judges people based on their identity as an adult. But people take issue when people try to force it down people's throats or when they're trying to push this into society, to normalize it with kids and to confuse people," he commented.

London finds the trend to identify as transgender largely driven by platforms like TikTok, where young people receive validation and positive encouragement to identify as the opposite gender.

London explained how his decision to identify as a woman resulted in positive reinforcement on social media and brand deals offered from companies.

"And at the time I felt great. I felt, you know, because I had all these people reinforcing me, saying, 'You look beautiful, you're amazing. This is the real you.' And all that positive reinforcement when you've struggled your whole life, when you've failed to accept yourself. That's kind of music to your ears. It encourages you to continue that feeling and that behavior," he said.

That's why he thinks it's harmful for social media influencers like Mulvaney, who has over 10 million followers on TikTok, to be given a platform.

London said he's been following Mulvaney on social media for years before his "365 days of girlhood" project garnered the attention of at least a dozen companies offering him partnerships. He personally believes Mulvaney is inauthentic and "desperate for fame."

"People take offense at Dylan because he's mocked women, he's mocked trans people," London said. "He knows it's offensive. He knows it's upsetting people. And that's his act… I think he's caused more harm to the trans movement than any other trans celebrity or influencer, because he's not reflective of people that are trans that have struggled their whole lives."