Maya Millete's family speaks out after husband charged with murder: 'Something snapped in his head'

Maya Millete's family warned Wednesday there were "a lot of red flags" regarding her husband, Larry, after he was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Maya's murder nine months after she went missing in California.

Millete's sister and brother-in-law joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the tragedy and the couple's relationship leading up to her disappearance.

"There was a lot of red flags and we never imagined something just like this would happen," Richard Drouaillet, Millete's brother-in-law, explained.

"People get divorced all the time and people have issues in their relationship all the time."

MISSING MAYA MILLETE: HUSBAND LARRY ARRESTED FOR MURDER 9 MONTHS AFTER CALIFORNIA MOM VANISHED

"It's kind of like you guys need a break from each other, but I think Larry, he couldn't imagine himself without her, so something snapped in his head."

Millete's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, explained how 2020 was hard on their relationship and highlighted Maya's unhappiness over what she described as Larry's "controlling" behavior.

"It's not the perfect relationship but last year was really tough for them," her sister explained.

"He got very controlling and she didn't want that again. It got too toxic."

Maya disappeared in January, on the same day she made an appointment with a divorce attorney. She reportedly warned the family if anything ever happened to her, Larry would be the culprit.

"Larry did not want the divorce. She wanted to continue being a parent and she tried to negotiate that they can be parents to their children, but not subjecting children to a toxic relationship, but Larry would not have it."

Larry Millete, who was named a person of interest in his wife's disappearance over the summer, was arrested Tuesday and charged with her alleged murder shortly after the SWAT team entered the family's home in Chula Vista. He also faces weapons charges.