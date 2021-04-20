Leo Terrell blasts Maxine Waters: She gave 'OK' for riots after Chauvin trial

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said on Tuesday that Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., incited a crowd to be "confrontational" to "continually put pressure on the jury" in the Derek Chauvin trial.

LEO TERRELL: Let me be very clear. Maxine Waters intentionally incited that crowd and continually put pressure on the jury to come back with a verdict. And she's asking for a first-degree murder verdict, which does not exist in this case. The judge was absolutely right. There will be an appeal based on her outrageous comments. She did it to influence and intimidate the jury.

She doesn't speak for millions of people who live in a Democratic city who want police protection, but easily, she gave a OK signal to criminals, to arsonists who will use the George Floyd case to riot. She basically green-lighted them. And that, to me, is insulting and also very, very dangerous.

I have no problem with the president calling the family because of the loss of George Floyd. No question about this. But let's be very clear. The elephant in the room, the Democrats are going to politicize the George Floyd case. They have been playing the race card throughout this entire administration and they will continue to intimidate everyone else. And we have to keep arguing and challenging the use of the race card and the use of this misconduct to justify the rioting. What Maxine Waters did this weekend was horrific, horrific, and it's going to inflame rioting in the city. And everyone knows it. Everyone knows it's going to happen.

