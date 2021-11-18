Matt Schlapp slams 'Sesame Street' over 'woke politics' push as critics push to defund PBS

Chairman of The American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp slammed "Sesame Street" for trying to "inject race" into the program as critics push to defund PBS over its push for "woke politics." Schlapp joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to discuss the push, arguing the program used to be centered around teaching children lessons and tolerance.

MATT SCHLAPP: Of course not, this is ridiculous … When you have hundreds of channels to choose from, why do we have to have a special station that doesn't have to operate in the same way all the others do? It's time to go, and look, it's not just the fact that they're trying to bring race into Ernie and Bert, which I grew up watching, I'm older than you, but I grew up watching and it wasn't ever about race. It was about learning lessons and learning to read and learning tolerance. And they want to inject race, and by the way, this whole question about gender into everything, one of the Muppet characters had a son and the son wanted to be a daughter, and they just they won't stop with their push for woke politics.

