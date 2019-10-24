Matt Gaetz rips Meghan McCain after she criticizes his sit-in: 'Not my fault I'm more interesting' than she is

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., blasted "The View" co-host Meghan McCain after she criticized him for partaking in a sit-in with other House Republicans.

"By the way, Matt Gaetz, when did you want to become a TV star or want to be a TV star?" she said on Thursday's "The View." "You want to do that? Get the hell out of Congress. Get a TV job."

Both she and co-host Joy Behar went on to claim that Gaetz probably wasn't interesting enough to get a job on television, anyway.

Gaetz responded by knocking McCain's own likeability on television.

“It’s not my fault I’m more interesting in Congress than she is on television," he said. "If Meghan McCain wanted me to come on her show to help ratings, all she had to do was ask.”

REPUBLICAN REP. MATT GAETZ KICKED OUT OF IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HEARING

The Florida congressman used the sit-in as a form of protest against the way House Democrats, like Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., were conducting the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gaetz said: “We’re going to try and go in there, and we’re going to try to figure out what’s going on, on behalf of the millions of Americans that we represent that want to see this Congress working for them and not obsess with attacking a president who we believe has not done anything to deserve impeachment."

Gaetz previously told Fox News host Sean Hannity that Democrats were "stacking the deck" on impeachment and weren't running a fair process.

He pointed to how Democrats didn't allow Republicans to call witnesses and, he claimed, limited their access to evidence and witnesses.