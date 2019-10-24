Ilhan Omar laments thought of Biden or Buttigieg as 2020 nominee: 'Would be tragic'

The idea of 2020 hopefuls Joe Biden or Pete Buttigieg facing off against President Trump next November would be a tragedy as the Democratic party continues to forge ahead without a true frontrunner, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said during a Thursday interview with The Intercept’s "Deconstructed" podcast.

Omar was asked about the field of 2020 candidates and whether she preferred Biden or Buttigieg. She answered, "None," before characterizing their hypothetical nominations as "tragic."

Host Mehdi Hasan asked.“But if you had to pick one? If one of them is the candidate for your party, who would you rather it be?”

Omar shot back: “So you’re saying if something tragic happens and they ended up being the nominee?”

Omar explained her endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and described him as being someone she could put her faith in because he follows his values, no matter what.

“Sometimes you have to be reminded about the vision you truly believe in, and where your core values lie,” Omar said. “And for me, I know that there are people that have to switch some things around, and there are people that are just easy to believe in. And I was reminded that Bernie is one of the people.”

Omar officially endorsed Sanders last week, joining fellow "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who appeared at a rally with Sanders last weekend.

She also said she feels Trump has put a target on her back, adding that every girl who looks like her is also in danger.

“We have done everything that we can to engage them in a conversation about how they’re putting my life in danger and the lives of people who share my identities,” Omar said.

“When they describe me as a terrorist, every single Somali girl or Muslim girl that’s walking down the street that resembles me, her life is also in danger."