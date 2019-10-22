Susan Rice calls Lindsey Graham a 'piece of s---'

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice pulled no punches on Tuesday, calling Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a "piece of s---."

In a preview clip of an interview scheduled for Wednesday's "Pod Save the World," Rice trashed the Republican lawmaker while rehashing Graham's response in the height of the 2012 Benghazi controversy.

"Because Lindsey Graham isn't just a piece of s--- now," podcast co-host Tommy Vietor said.

"He's been a piece of s---," Rice said in agreement. "I said it, I said it, da--it. Finally. He's a piece of s---."

Vietor added, "He's lying, lying, lying, lying, and raising money off the death of four Americans." The terror attacks in Benghazi, Libya, killed four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens.

The former Obama aide has been very outspoken in her ongoing book tour. Earlier this month, she called President Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria "bats--- crazy."

"I woke of this morning to hear that news and as I do- it seems like six days a week- I just put my head in my hands," Rice told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert. "This is bats--- crazy."

Rice explained that the Kurds in Syria were "the people who for the last four years have been fighting on our behalf" to defeat Islamic State terrorists. "We basically said to them, 'see ya,'" Rice claimed, also referring to Turkey as the "hungry wolf who's trying to kill the lamb."

"It's just appalling because we promised them out partnership and we promised them that if they worked with us to defeat our common enemy... then we would stand with them," Rice continued. "Trump woke up on the wrong side of the bed, it appears, and decided, 'Never mind.'"