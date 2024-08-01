Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts bill redefining parenthood, stripping away 'mother,' 'father,' could soon be state law

LGBTQ activists celebrated the bill's passing while conservative figures raised alarm bells on social media

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Massachusetts Public Health Department launches campaign warning against pro-life pregnancy centers Video

Massachusetts Public Health Department launches campaign warning against pro-life pregnancy centers

Diane O'Toole of the Pregnancy Care Alliance of Massachusetts reacts to a $1 million taxpayer-funded campaign warning of the 'dangers' of pro-life pregnancy centers.

A Massachusetts bill, which seeks to update state law to redefine who legally qualifies as a parent, passed in the state senate on Thursday and now awaits signature from Democratic Governor Maura Healey to become law.

The Massachusetts Parentage Act aims to ensure "legal parentage equality" for children born to parents "without regard to the marital status, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation of their parents or the circumstances of their birth, including whether they were born as a result of assisted reproduction or surrogacy," the bill text explains.

The bill requires gendered terms like "father" and "mother" to be stripped from state parentage law and replaced with more "inclusive" terms like "parent" or "the person who gave birth." Advocates say the bill protects the legal parenting rights of diverse and LGBTQ families.

Democratic state senator Julian Cyr, a co-sponsor of the bill, celebrated its passage on X, writing, "LGBTQ+ families like mine face excessive and expensive hoops just to ensure our children have the security of legal parentage. The Senate’s passage of this bill is a critical step towards parentage equality in Massachusetts!"

CATHOLIC COUPLE SAYS THEY WERE BLOCKED FROM FOSTERING CHILD DUE TO LGBTQ BELIEFS: ‘ABSOLUTELY SHOCKED’

Iceland Pride Event

Boston-based LGBTQ advocacy group GLAD praised the passing of the "historic" Massachusetts Parentage Act. (Sophia Groves/Getty Images)

The bill drew attention on social media this week after the popular account Libs of TikTok noted the bill's passage on X. The post attracted millions of views and thousands of negative comments from critics.

"And they say it's conservatives who are ‘waging war’ against women: It would also replace the terms ‘man’ & ‘woman’ with ‘persons’ and replace 'mother' with ‘person who gave birth,’" author Nancy Pearcey reacted.

"It’s always been about corrupting our language, destroying the family, then taking away our rights & freedoms," former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines wrote. 

Pregnant woman at doctors office

The Massachusetts bill would also expand legal parenthood through surrogacy. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to co-sponsors of the bill to ask about specific criticisms of the bill, but did not receive a response.

Governor Healey has previously expressed support for the bill, which she said was long overdue.

"We’ve been proud to be a national leader and trailblazer when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality, but we’ve got some catching up to do," Healey said in April, according to The Boston Globe. "Let’s pass the Massachusetts Parentage Act to make sure every family has the legal protections they need and deserve."

If signed, Massachusetts would join Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, who've passed similar parentage legislation in recent years, according to Boston-based LGBTQ advocacy group GLAD.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.