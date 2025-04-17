Martin Scorsese unravels St. Mary Magdalene's complex legacy in series finale of 'The Saints'

The final episode of Fox Nation's powerful series "The Saints" has arrived in just enough time to kick off the Easter weekend, closing out Christianity's holiest week of the year with the story of St. Mary Magdalene, told by none other than Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

The story takes viewers to first century Galilee, where a young Mary Magdalene likely lived on her own in a small fishing village on the nearby sea.

Some details about her life remain ambiguous. According to Scorsese, who narrates the series, she may have been a widow. She may have inherited money, or she may have been a "kept woman," meaning a man may have financially supported her in exchange for a sexual relationship.



"The idea that she was a prostitute actually originated hundreds of years after her death," Scorsese explained in the episode.

According to the gospels, this patron saint of converts was once plagued by demons.

"Whether they were of a physical or a spiritual nature," Scorsese said, "no one knows…"

For those who grew up in a Christian household – Catholic or protestant – the story of Mary Magdalene was reinforced in biblical teachings, pieced together from the gospels.

She was a follower of Christ, a witness to his crucifixion and resurrection, and, though the claim is disputed, she is considered by many to have once been a sexually immoral figure who became a beacon of grace and redemption.

As the episode explores, the vague, fragmented pieces of her story grew more lucid with time.

"Over the years, with the discovery of the gospel of Mary in the late 19th century and the gnostic gospels in the middle of the 20th century — as well as painstaking biblical scholarship — a richer and much more complex story emerged," Scorsese said.

That complex story unravels in the final episode of part two of "The Saints," which returned to the Fox Nation platform for the Lenten season, featuring canonized legends like St. Francis of Assisi and St. Moses the Black, in addition to St. Mary Magdalene.

"The Saints" originally premiered last November, releasing episodes that focused on the lives of other famous Christian figures like Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, and Maximilian Kolbe during the Christian season of Advent.

