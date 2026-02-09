Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart says that ICE enforcing law is like living under 1984’s ‘Big Brother’

Stewart also criticized federal response to what she called 'peaceful demonstrations' in a social media post

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart complained on Saturday about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in her town, lamenting that it feels like living in a dystopian regime.

Stewart told USA Today that while she normally considers herself "an extremely optimistic person," she is nonetheless "feeling a little bit down" regarding President Donald Trump’s immigration raids. The TV icon spoke with the news outlet during an appearance with Pepsi during Super Bowl week in San Francisco as the soda company hosted a "Bay Area Local Eats" event at the NFL Fan Experience. 

"I'm not happy with what's going on with immigration," she said. "We got a notice in my town of Bedford, NY, that ICE was in the schools. That's extremely depressing. And this is a beautiful suburban town, an hour from New York City. It's crazy. 'Big brother' watching is not an easy way to live."

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR FOR URGING PUBLIC TO TRACK ICE AGENTS WITH NEW VIDEO PORTAL

Martha Stewart in a green suit

Martha Stewart has complained about Trump's federal government before, claiming they are cracking down on "peaceful" protesters. (Katie Jones/WWD via Getty Images)

She appeared to be referencing "Big Brother" from George Orwell’s dystopian novel "1984," where the ruling totalitarian regime is ostensibly ruled by a dictator named "Big Brother" who is portrayed as always keeping a watchful eye on citizens. 

"I'm not going to get terribly political and criticize anybody individually," she said shortly before the Super Bowl. "America's a beautiful place, and we have had such a beautiful life here, and we have to continue to have that."

Stewart had also spoken out in a social media post where she had condemned law enforcement for cracking down on what she claimed were "peaceful demonstrations."

REPORTER ATTEMPTS TO CONFRONT BILLIE EILISH AT GATED LA MANSION OVER 'STOLEN LAND' COMMENTS: 'LET US IN!'

ICE-agents-garage

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Getty Images)

"I am disheartened and sad each and every day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered," Stewart wrote. "We are told immigrants – which most of us are or descended from – are unwelcome, that we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations and that we can be attacked and even killed by Federal troops."

Stewart praised Pepsi at the event for helping local businesses, complaining that restaurants are struggling in the current economy.

"Everything is extremely expensive," she said of business costs, pointing to a story where a huge tab resulted in very little net profit. "That was their profit because of labor costs and because of food costs, and because of rents and because of everything else that goes on."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and did not receive immediate reply.

A firework explodes near fencing during a protest outside a Minneapolis federal building at night.

A firework explodes near fencing outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during protests, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jen Golbeck)

