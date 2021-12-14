Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Blackburn: 'Democrats love lockdowns,' want to pass socialist agenda with Biden’s ‘Build Back Broke’ plan

'They want control,' said the Tennessee senator.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., reacts to an Alaska IHOP criticizing President Biden over staffing shortages.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., warned Tuesday about the Democrats' spending plan and asserted that they "love" lockdowns and are pushing a "socialist agenda."

MARSHA BLACKBURN: They want control. They don’t want grandmas helping to educate young mamas on how to raise babies. They want the federal government to certify people, get them to join a union, have them not show up for work. I mean look at what they have done to restaurants. Look at what they’ve done to the retail sector. Look at what their policies are already doing and what Build Back Broke is going to bring to other areas, like childcare. It’s amazing to me. It is a socialist agenda. They love the lockdowns. They’re ready to go to work for it. 

