Lindsey Graham rips Democrats for 'lying' about the cost of Build Back Better after CBO projection

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., slammed Democrats for "lying" about the cost of Build Back Better after the Congressional Budget Office debunked the left's claims on the price tag of the legislation.

Sen. Graham joined "Fox News Sunday" to discuss how much the bill will actually cost if it becomes law, warning it could "destroy" the country if it advances.

"Here's my message to the Democratic Party- quit lying about this bill," Sen. Graham stated. "They should re-vote it in the House, and Senator Manchin, you are right. I hope you'll stand up and stop this madness. We need to stop Build back better before it destroys this country," he warned.

The CBO released its estimates for the bill's cost, indicating the legislation would cost nearly $5 trillion and add $3 trillion to the nation's debt if it remains in effect through 2031.

"I like giving money back to the taxpayer. I don't like spending more money than we did in World War II, and that's what we're doing right now," Sen. Graham explained.

He continued, "When they tell you the bill is paid for, they're lying. When Nancy Pelosi brought it to the House with a CBO score of 1.75 [trillion dollars], It was a lie. When she said it was three hundred billion to the deficit, it's a lie."

Sen. Graham also discussed the bill's potential impact on families in his home state of South Carolina, just days after inflation was measured at a nearly four-decade high.

"My families in my state are getting crushed by inflation… It's the highest inflation rate in 40 years, so it makes your paycheck go less. It is crushing people who are working," Sen. Graham explained.

The consumer price index spiked 6.8% in November from the previous year, which was a .8% increase from October.

"This bill, Build Back Better, will be gasoline on the inflation problem," he continued. "It destroys the ability to extract fossil fuels. Gas prices went up 58% percent. The last thing I'm going to do is add more burdens to working families in South Carolina."