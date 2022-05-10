Sen. Blackburn demands activists targeting SCOTUS justices be 'held to account': 'Unprecedented'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., warned left-wing activists targeting Supreme Court justices at their homes need to be "held to account," accusing them of trying to sway the court's opinion on Roe v. Wade. Sen. Blackburn argued their actions are illegal on "The Faulkner Focus" as the fallout over the draft opinion leak continues.

DOJ SILENT ON ABORTION PROTESTS AT JUSTICES' HOMES DESPITE FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITING ‘PICKETS’ TO INFLUENCE CASE

MARSHA BLACKBURN: I have to tell you, Harris, as we look at this, it is becoming apparent that this was a leaker from the left, a Democrat who wanted to undermine the work of a justice and who wanted to reach a different outcome, and in order to do that, what they are doing is something unprecedented. They released a working paper that justices use to pass between one another to arrive at a decision that they wanted. And now, in order to push it even further, you have these leftist activists who are organizing these protests in front of justices' homes. This is unsafe. It disrupts the entire community. They are trying to do it as a source of embarrassment to the justices. But what they are doing is embarrassing themselves. And their actions, they have to be held to account.

